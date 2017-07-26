The Father of the American Cartoon

Turn to any media source today, whether it spews bias from the left or right in the political battlefield, and you will likely be told that we are currently living in an era rife with polarizing politics. So divided, we are told, that there is little common ground to be found amongst American extremes. And you may have heard that it has never been this bad before.

Is it the media that fuels the divide, or are Americans inclined to be divided partisans?

Thomas Nast was born on September 27, 1840, in Landau Rhineland, Germany, where his father was a musician – a trombonist – in the Bavarian 9th regiment, and by the time young Thomas was six, his father had had a serious falling out with the Bavarian government. While his father went to serve in the French Navy, Thomas, his sister Andie, and his mother fled for New York City like many other Catholic German immigrants during the mid-19th Century. Thomas had been baptized in Landau at Sankt Maria Catholic Church, and though the evidence is scant, it appears Thomas was educated in parish Catholic schools in the city until he was 14.

His academic record was never above average, but he was a talented artist, namely a drawer, and he enrolled when he was 15 in the National Academy of Design in New York. Two years later, he started working for Frank Lelsie’s Illustrated Newspaper and soon after started drawing for Harper’s Weekly – arguably one of the most widely read and influential papers in the United States at a time when the country was on the precipice of Civil War.

In February of 1860, Nast returned to Europe as he began a working partnership with the New York Illustrated. After a couple of years in England and Italy covering politics and sporting events with his illustrations, Nast returned to New York, and in September 1861 married Sarah Edwards as the Civil War was only some six months old.

But Nast’s marriage was not a Catholic one – his bride was Episcopalian – for Nast had developed a deep resentment of the Catholic Church by the time he was in his early twenties. And according to his recent biographer, Nast was “intensely opposed to the encroachment of Catholic ideas into public education.” In addition, he considered the Catholic Church “a threat to American values.”

What fueled his hatred for the Catholic Church is not certain, for Nast never made public comment about his religious intolerance, but by viewing his many drawings in newspapers it is not hyperbolic to say that Nast despised Irish Americans. He drew them as dirty drunks, and any written commentary in his drawings did not paint a picture of a smart or patriotic people. In fact, he showed Irish as corrupt political bullies who greased the wheels of party politics – the New York Democratic Party – to exploit the poor and weak.

Soon, with his bias in tow, he would return to Harper’s Weekly as a staff illustrator in 1862. Instead of news drawings of events, Nast began drawing political cartoons. Nast was a staunch Republican – a true abolitionist who loathed slavery and the South. And along with that political slant, he was an unapologetic Abraham Lincoln devotee.

Nast was virulently opposed to slavery and southern culture, and had become an abolitionist and champion of black freedom. As a boy and young adult, Nast had witnessed the mistreatment of New York City African Americans and he blamed Irish Catholics for the violence between the factions. While slavery flourished in the South with more than four million slaves producing a billion dollars of revenue a year for southern planters, African-Americans and Irish-Americans in the North’s industrial cities competed for wages in grueling jobs that paid them less than a dollar a week.

Nast’s drawing were stunningly detailed and rendered in newsprint in striking beauty. But underneath the beauty lay an ugly realism of a resentful racist. In the midst of the Civil War when 2,000 Americans were dying every week on the battlefield, Nast, the drawer, the political cartoonist, was finding a ripe audience in a hyper-partisan time with inflamed passions.

President Lincoln drew delight in reading newspapers, especially ones that were Republican and pro-administration. He likened Nast to being the “best recruiting sergeant we got.”

While Nast’s wrath was clearly aimed at the Irish, he saved his most virulent attacks at southerners whom he portrayed as barbarous, cruel and greedy as slave owners. Lest you think Nast just thought the North was fighting the South, he was astute enough to know that Northern peace advocates were as treasonous as southerners were in his eyes. His cartons were pro-war and emphatically pro-Union.

Dubbed the “Father of the American Cartoon,” Nast moved to New Jersey and he and his wife had five children and he continued his prolific career long after the war ended in 1865. He is credited with helping to elect Ulysses S. Grant president after the debacle that was the tenure of President Andrew Johnson, who was impeached but not convicted after taking office after Lincoln was assassinated.

Nast is also credited for drawing one of the most famous Santa Claus renditions, which appeared in Harper’s in 1862. Moreover, he may well have started the fable of Santa being from the North Pole – a clear jab at the South during the Civil War. The symbol of the donkey for the Democrats and elephant for the Republicans can also be traced back to Nast’s original need to be witty and needling. So influential was Nast’s work, that no able politician stayed one without looking at Nast’s political drawings that provided commentary for the political battlefield of the mid and late 19th Century. It is Thomas Nast who invented Uncle Sam and drew him as a patriot who loved his country.

As Nast aged, his hands began to bother him, most likely injured by the repetitive motions of drawing with pen and ink for so many issues and years. In 1902, Nast wanted a job in the State Department as a consular in Western Europe – his beloved homeland though he left there when he was six. Instead, President Theodore Roosevelt – an admirer and astute political mind – gave Nast the Consul General position in Ecuador. A year later, he contracted yellow fever there and died an agonizing death far from home. His body was returned to New York City, where he was buried in the Bronx on December 7, 1902 – ground he had helped politically divide with his mighty pen in those highly polarizing times of our past.

By Chris Heisey, The Catholic Witness