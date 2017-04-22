Father Bateman Reflects on Year of Service and Ministry in Rome

There’s a song from a Broadway musical that asks, “How do you measure a year?” It’s a question I’ve been asking myself a lot lately – since it is one year last month that, with the permission of Bishop Gainer, I left the Diocese of Harrisburg and my parish of St. Francis Xavier in Gettysburg in order to begin an entirely new and unique ministry: living and working in Rome as the Secretary to Edwin Cardinal O’Brien, the Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre. An additional assignment while here in Rome is attending Graduate School at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (lovingly known as the “Ange” or the Angelicum) studying Canon Law. What a year it has been!

Whenever someone asks, “How’s it going? How do you like it?” my first words are always the same, “I miss parish life, but…” As I told Cardinal O’Brien when I first met him in December of 2015, “I’m just a parish priest.” At heart, that’s me – and my pastoral heart is looking forward to the day when I return to parish life. However, shortly before my departure I received a phone call from Bishop Malesic (Bishop of Greensburg but a priest of Harrisburg) offering some advice: “Just remember that this is the job God asks you to do right now.” And I have often remembered that advice. God has me here in Rome serving in this capacity and studying in order that I will be an even better parish priest on my return home. But while separated from my home and diocese, God has filled me with joy and given me many unique opportunities.

The adventures with Cardinal O’Brien are constant. As the Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, one of his tasks is to be present to the 65 Lieutenancies spread over every continent of the world (except Antarctica); and he takes that responsibility seriously – working hard to ensure that he visits every Lieutenancy throughout the world – celebrating Mass and presiding over the investiture of new members into the Order. Part of my responsibilities is serving as his (in military lingo) executive officer – taking care of the advance planning (logistic and liturgical) for his many trips. I normally travel with him as well (except when he returns to the USA).

So, over the past year we have traveled to many parts of the world: Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Africa, and Israel as well as all over the continent of Europe: Russia, France, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, Sweden, and of course all over Italy. We have plans to visit Gibraltar, Croatia, Austria, Malta and Luxembourg in the coming months and Australia next year.

All that travel has given me a unique and tremendous perspective into the Universal Church: seeing the One, Holy Catholic and Universal faith alive in so many places – in the hearts of so many people in every part of the globe. Our unity of belief and the beautiful expressions of faith have opened my eyes to the unity, and diversity, of our Catholic Church.

One of the highlights of this past year was when Cardinal O’Brien decided to invest me into the Order. Our role as members of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre is twofold: first, to grow in personal holiness; second to provide aid (spiritual and financial) to the Christians in the Holy Land through the efforts and sacrifices of our Lieutenancies throughout the world. Many in my former parishes know the great love I have for our persecuted brothers and sisters. My work for, and now membership in, the Order has given me the ability to continue that connection with our Christian brothers and sisters living in Palestine, Israel, Jordan and Cyprus (the countries that are part of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem). The work done by the Church of Jerusalem is a tremendous labor of love, of reconciliation, of understanding, and of building peace among all the peoples of that Holy Land. Our Order provides a large percentage of the financial resources that the Church in Jerusalem uses to run its various ministries: such as schools, universities and various outreach or aid programs for refugees and migrant workers. One of the unique things about their schools is whom they serve. While they are clearly Catholic schools, they also welcome children of other faiths, mostly Muslim. Imagine the foundation these schools are building in this next generation: helping them to see one another as brothers and sisters, as friends – not as enemies. What hope and promise this is for PEACE!

In September, following the retirement of the former Patriarch, Jerusalem welcomed a new Archbishop. Traveling to Jerusalem for his official installation was quite a remarkable moment. Archbishop Pizzaballa entered the Holy City via the Damascus Gate and was greeted with crowds of people, waving palm branches, singing songs (“Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord”) and walking with him to the cathedral where he officially took possession of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Our time there also afforded us the unique opportunity to celebrate Mass at the site of the crucifixion and inside the very tomb from which Jesus rose from the dead. That was a moment! Inside the Holy Sepulchre, the Mass celebrated is ALWAYS that of Easter morning. I won’t ever forget reading that Resurrection gospel, “and when they arrived at the tomb – this tomb – they found it empty.” THIS tomb! To be in the very place from which Jesus rose from the dead! It gives me goose bumps just to remember that awesome moment and experience.

Another blessing is that I have been able to continue my service to our country as an Air Force Chaplain. My commander at the base in Harrisburg, who is a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, was excited that I was given this opportunity to serve the world-wide Church through this assignment to Rome – and he and the other commanders at State headquarters were able to find a way for me to continue my military service while working here in Italy. Every month, I go to Aviano Air Base and there can at least keep involved in pastoral work with the military members and their families: celebrating the sacraments, preaching, teaching religious education, offering support and counseling and even doing a bit of spiritual direction. It is great be able to continue serving our country as a member of the military. I also have to continue to do my two-week summer training. You may remember that last summer I was able to join Father Raymond LaVoie, a priest of the diocese, in Kosovo. This summer, I’ll be meeting up with members of my own wing as they travel to England for their annual training.

I’ve also been able to be connected with the young men studying for the priesthood at the North American College – the U.S. seminary here in Rome. Of course I get together regularly with Stephen Logue, our diocesan seminarian here, and another seminarian from the Greensburg Diocese. I’ve been given the opportunity to assist in the formation program of the seminary by serving as a moderator for the homily practicum for the second and third year men. It’s another opportunity for me to have my hand in some pastoral work.

And then there are the many visitors. People from throughout the diocese have reached out to contact me in order that I can meet them here in Rome, or assist them in securing tickets for papal audiences or the Scavi Tour underneath St. Peter’s Basilica. It is a great opportunity to share with people the wonderful treasures of the Church here in Rome. In fact, right now there are five seminarians from our diocese on pilgrimage to Rome during their spring break. What a great opportunity for them to grow through this pilgrimage to the heart of the Church.

One thing I’ve really come to know is the good, hard work done by the many men and women (priests and religious and laity alike) who work in the various offices of the Roman Curia. Every one of them, no matter their “job,” is working diligently to help strengthen and build up the Church in every part of the world. There is also a great fraternity among the American priests who work and live here – and that fraternity (which is so much a part of our presbyterate in Harrisburg) is another thing I miss from home. But the priest staff of the seminary and my brother priests who work in various offices at the Holy See and with whom I study at the “Ange” are fine men and offer a great deal of priestly support and camaraderie.

Going back to school was a bit of a shock for me. I’ve been out of seminary for 20-plus years, and now I find myself back in the classroom. I chose to continue my education at the Angelicum because they are “English friendly.” However I quickly discovered on day-one of classes that all my lessons are taught in Italian. So it was not only getting used to being back in the classroom, but trying to understand and learn concepts and facts in a foreign language. Fortunately my background with Spanish has been very helpful – but also a hindrance – to my Italian. The two languages are very close, yet different, which sometimes causes some confusion for me. I have a tutor who nearly every class reminds me, “We’re not in Barcelona! We’re in Rome!” It’s coming along, slowly.

So, quoting that Broadway song again, “How do you measure a year?” The song suggests that we measure it in love. And that is a good way for me to measure this past year as well. My growth in love: for God, for our Holy Father, for the people of the Holy Land and the persecuted Christians in that area especially, for our Universal Church and the various cultural expressions of our One Faith, for the fraternity that we, as priests, share. As the saying goes, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.” That’s also been one of the “measures of love”: my love for our Diocese of Harrisburg. I miss being home. I miss the people where I have been blessed to serve as priest and pastor. I miss my family. I miss my brother priests. I miss my many friends. But, “measuring in love,” this past year has been a growth in love of God, the Church, the faithful, and our great Diocese of Harrisburg.

It’s always a special treat to see people from home. So, if you find yourself in Rome, please let me know. I’d love to meet you for an espresso or cena, to show you some of the treasures here in Rome, and to share with you the love I’ve re-discovered in my service to the Church and the Order of the Holy Sepulchre.

By Father John Bateman, Special to The Witness