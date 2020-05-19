Father Clarence A. Olszewski, 88, of the Priests Retirement Residence in Harrisburg, died April 29 in Misericordia Nursing & Rehab Center, York.

Father was born in Ranshaw, Pa., on Aug. 12, 1931, to Alexander and Sophia Loszewski Olszewski. He was a graduate of St. Charles College, Catonsville, Md., and St. Charles Seminary, Overbrook.

He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Harrisburg on May 11, 1957. His appointments include Corpus Christi, Chambersburg; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Lebanon; Holy Family, Harrisburg; Chaplain in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Lewistown; St. Aloysius, Littlestown; Immaculate Conception, Berwick; St. Columba, Bloomsburg; St. Michael the Archangel, Sunbury; Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, McSherrystown; St. Patrick, Trevorton; and Holy Infant, York Haven.

Father Olszewski has no immediate survivors. Private graveside services and burial were held in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, with Father William C. Forrey, Diocesan Secretary for Clergy and Consecrated Life, officiating. A Memorial Mass at Holy Infant Parish, Manchester, will be announced at the conclusion of the coronavirus quarantine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Joseph T. Daley Seminary Fund, 4800 Union Deposit Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111.