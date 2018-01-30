Father Demetrius Augustine Gallitzin (1770-1840) was born at the Hague in the Netherlands on December 22, 1770. His father was Prince Dimitri Alexeievich Gallitzin, envoy of Catherine the Great of Russia at the Hague, and his mother was Countess Adelheid Amalie von Schmettau, whose father served under Frederick the Great of Prussia. In October 1792 young Prince Gallitzin arrived in Baltimore as part of his plan to complete his education through travel. However, almost immediately upon arrival, he answered a call to the priesthood. He studied at Saint Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore and on March 18, 1795, was ordained by Bishop John Carroll, Bishop of Baltimore. Father Gallitzin was the first priest to receive all his sacred orders in the United States. Known also as Augustine Schmet (a contraction of his mother’s name) or Smith, Father Gallitzin served initially at the Conewago Mission near Hanover and then established a mission at Loretto and, in the course of time, in many other burgeoning towns in western Pennsylvania, which was then the American frontier. In the forty-one years of his ministry there, he became known as the “Apostle of the Alleghenies.”

Throughout his life Father Gallitzin was an advocate for the oppressed and the downtrodden. He used his family wealth to purchase land in western Pennsylvania that he in turn sold to Catholic immigrants at minimal cost. In his church his parishioners sat without distinction of rank or status instead of in the traditional arrangement of families occupying pews for which they had paid pew rent. He was recognized as the first Catholic apologist in the young nation, writing widely circulated defenses of the Catholic faith. By his death on May 6, 1840, the number of Catholics in this western area of the state had increased from about a dozen to approximately 10,000. He is buried at Loretto, and his Coat of Arms is displayed in the church, now a minor basilica.