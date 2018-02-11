Father Henry G. Ganss

Reverend Doctor Henry G. Ganss, a native of Lancaster, studied for the priesthood at Saint Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe, where he earned a doctorate in music. He was ordained in 1878. In August 1891 he became pastor of Saint Patrick, Carlisle, and immediately was active in the religious and cultural societies of the community. During his ministry there, he entered into scholarly debates with Protestant ministers, performed concerts at the Carlisle Opera House, and was one of the founders of the Todd Memorial Hospital. He worked closely with Saint Katharine Drexel in the apostolate of Indians and Blacks.

He enjoys International renown as a composer. Among his best-known works is the hymn “Long Live the Pope.”