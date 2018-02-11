Father John Joseph Koch

A native of France, Father (later Reverend Monsignor) John Joseph Koch came to the United States as a seminarian and upon his ordination in 1863 was appointed pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Milton. At that time Saint Joseph, one of the very few Catholic parishes in the northern section of the diocese, encompassed in area 100 miles by 40 miles. Writing in 1918, the historian Father M. M. Hassett wryly observed that father Koch, for the three years of his pastorate there, spent his days “mostly on horseback, attending to the spiritual wants of his widely dispersed flock.” In 1866 Father Koch became the first pastor of the newly erected Saint Edward Parish in Shamokin, where he remained for a half century, ministering to the growing Catholic population attracted to the area to work in the anthracite coal mines. He celebrated his golden jubilee there in 1916, a record which Hassett called “nearly unique in the annals of the Church.”