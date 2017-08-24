Father Kenneth Lawrence Dies

It is with much sadness that we announce the death of Father Kenneth F. Lawrence. He died on Thursday, August 24, 2017. Please pray for the repose of his soul.

A viewing will take place on Monday, August 28, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA followed by a Mass of Transferral at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a viewing on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be served following the Funeral Mass.

Burial will take place in Saint Vincent DePaul Cemetery, corner of S. Jefferson St. and North Blettner Ave., Hanover, PA.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

And let perpetual light shine upon him.

May he rest in peace.

Amen.