Father Kenneth Lawrence Had ‘Shepherd’s Heart,’ ‘Pastoral Spirit’

Father Kenneth Lawrence, a priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg for 57 years, was a quiet leader who was always available to people, and who put his vocation before his own needs, several of his brother priests said in the days after his death.

Pastor emeritus of Holy Trinity Parish in Columbia, Father Lawrence died in his bed there on the morning of Aug. 24. He was 82.

The funeral Mass was celebrated Aug. 29 at Holy Trinity Church. Burial was in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Hanover.

Msgr. Robert Lawrence spoke of his brother – older by six years – as having “a shepherd’s heart and a pastoral spirit.”

“His shepherd’s heart is that whole sense of being concerned about the parishioners and their welfare. And his pastoral spirit was of being a pastor and loving the people he served,” said Msgr. Lawrence, pastor of St. Columba Parish in Bloomsburg.

“He was a quiet leader. He never wanted any fanfare, but just to be the pastor and shepherd of his people, being there for every aspect of their lives,” he said.

Kenneth Lawrence was born Oct. 7, 1934, one of 12 children of Earl and Ethel Lawrence of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Hanover. He attend St. Vincent de Paul School, and after eighth grade entered St. Charles Minor Seminary in Catonsville, Md. After completing studies there, he went on to St. Mary Major Seminary in Baltimore.

“I was six years younger than Ken, and I looked up to him, especially when he was in the seminary,” Msgr. Lawrence said. “Then I decided that I would like to become a priest too, so he had a lot of influence in my decision to enter the seminary and study for the priesthood.”

Two of their sisters also entered into a religious vocation: Sister Mary Ann Lawrence, M.S.C., and Sister Jane E. Lawrence, S.S.J.

Bishop George Leech ordained Father Lawrence to the priesthood on May 14, 1960, at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg.

He served as assistant pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Lancaster (1960-1963), Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in York (1963-1964), St. Theresa Parish in New Cumberland (1964-1970), and St. Joseph Parish in York (1970-1973), followed by service as the administrator of St. Andrew Parish in Waynesboro (1973-1976) before being appointed pastor there until 1983.

As pastor, Father Lawrence also served at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Gettysburg (1983-1994) and Holy Trinity Parish in Columbia from 1994 until being named pastor emeritus there in 2015.

He also served as Dean of the North Lancaster Deanery and as a member of the Diocesan Finance Council and Presbyteral Council for a number of years.

Father Stephen Kelley, pastor of Holy Trinity Parish since last June, witnessed the love that Father Lawrence had for the parishioners and the students at Our Lady of the Angels School, and vice versa.

“He was always a presence to the people,” Father Kelley observed. “Even when he was in pain, when he was sick, he was always at things and always supporting the parish. He was there as a reminder of God’s presence. He was supportive of the many things that the parish did in community life, and at Our Lady of the Angels, even when it was uncomfortable for him because of his health. He always made the effort to go outside of himself to be with the people. He had a great love for the school and the schoolchildren, and that love was mutual.”

When Father Kelley became pastor, Father Lawrence turned over the ship to the incoming priest, yet made himself available when guidance was sought.

“He was always available to help, and that was invaluable for me, especially in a parish that is so respectful of its traditions,” Father Kelley said. “He could explain why things were done in a certain way, how I might approach situations I had never encountered. He was always available to me for assistance, and continued to be a father figure for me and for the parishioners. He would consistently say, ‘You’re the pastor. It’s your parish. I’m not going to get in the way.’ In that way, he assisted in the transition.”

When Father Lawrence could no longer celebrate daily Mass as his health continued to decline, “he still made the heroic effort to come for the celebration of the Sunday Mass. That’s a tremendous example of carrying our crosses with grace,” Father Kelley said.

Msgr. Lawrence noted that on certain occasions when Father Lawrence was unconscious in the past few weeks, he would lay in bed and move his arms and hands as if he was celebrating Mass.

“He would go through the motions of raising the host and the chalice, receiving Communion, and giving Communion to the people,” he said. “To me, that was a tremendous blessing for him.”

Father Kyle Sahd and his brother, Deacon Timothy Sahd, were in their early teens when Father Lawrence was appointed pastor of their home parish of Holy Trinity in 1994, and served as altar servers for his Mass of Installation. They established a relationship with their pastor as they continued as altar servers and were part of the parish youth group, and as Father Sahd served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion before entering the seminary.

Now pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist Parish in Greencastle and St. Luke the Evangelist Mission in Mercersburg, Father Sahd said that Father Lawrence played a role in his own discernment.

“First and foremost, he was a true pastor, in that he went about the work of a priest and was very diligent in seeing that people were taken care of spiritually,” he said. “Going to hospitals, nursing homes, people who needed to see a priest. He was always available. He was a true priest in that he gave of himself for the people of the parish. He was very diligent in making sure people received the sacraments. He never put his interests above the life of the parish. He had a quietness about him, and that was his humility.

“In that, he was a beautiful example for me in that you don’t need to be real showy, but rather make sure that the people receive the spiritual nourishment that they need,” he said.

“Whether he was sick, whether he was feeling OK, his vocation came first,” Father Sahd said. “It was all about his love for the priesthood and for the people. Even when he was sick, he continued on about carrying out the work of Christ.

Father Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He is survived by nine siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to his brother, Msgr. Robert Lawrence, St. Columba Parish, P.O. Box 829, Bloomsburg PA 17815.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness