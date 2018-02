During World War II father Philip J. Gergen (1899-1961) attended to the spiritual needs of Catholic German prisoners of war held at Olmsted Air Force Base, Middletown, Pennsylvania. Among the prisoners were three seminarians who remembered Father Gergen’s kindness and, after the war, sent him this hand-sewn stole from Germany.

Father Gergen use the stole until his death. It is now preserved in the Archives of the Diocese of Harrisburg.