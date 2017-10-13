Father Sempko Brought People to Christ

In his 67 years as a priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg, Father Walter Sempko cultivated the faith lives of countless people as a parochial vicar, priest and chaplain, and did so through his work ethic, his Marian devotion and his love for the Church.

It’s a witness that rang loud and clear as clergy, religious and laity gathered for the Mass of Transferral and the Funeral Mass that were celebrated for Father Sempko at St. Catherine Labouré Church in Harrisburg earlier this month.

Father Sempko, 94, died Oct. 2 at the Priests’ Retirement Residence in Harrisburg.

“He was all about bringing people to Christ. That was always his motive for whatever he did, and he did it with great gusto,” said Auxiliary Bishop William Waltersheid of Pittsburgh. “He was a person who never stopped talking to other people and telling them how much God loved them, always giving them reason to have hope and reason to have joy in their lives.”

Whether serving as parochial vicar or pastor in the various diocesan parishes to which he was assigned, as moderator for the Legion of Mary, as chaplain for the Serra Club, or in bringing people together for a monthly Mass in the Polish language, a monthly Rosary group, or the annual Pilgrimage for World Peace, “he gave himself wholeheartedly to the call of the priesthood,” said Bishop Waltershied.

Bishop Ronald Gainer was the principal celebrant and Father Robert Yohe, pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in New Freedom, the homilist for the Mass of Transferral celebrated Oct. 5. The following day, Bishop Edward Malesic of Greensburg was the principal celebrant and Bishop Waltersheid the homilist for the Funeral Mass. Burial was in St. Casimir Cemetery in Kulpmont.

Walter A. Sempko was born on June 13, 1923, the youngest of six children – three boys and three girls – of Peter and Pearl Sempko. He was raised in St. Casimir Parish in Kulpmont, where he accompanied the organist to sing during daily Mass. He attended St. Casimir School, where he was taught by the Bernardine Sisters, and went on to Kulpmont High School.

He applied to become a seminarian for the Diocese of Harrisburg after high school, and was assigned by Bishop George Leech to St. Charles Seminary, Overbrook, in the fall of 1941.

He spent the summer after high school driving a truck to haul coal, earning much-needed money to purchase a trunk, books, a black suit and a cassock before entering the seminary.

Father Sempko was ordained on the Feast of the Annunciation, March 25, 1950, at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg. He reported to his first assignment, as parochial vicar at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Ranshaw, one week before Holy Week.

After four months of service there, he was transferred to St. Patrick Parish in Carlisle for ten months to replace a priest there who was ill. He then served as parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish in Hanover for five months in 1951, and at Corpus Christi Parish in Chambersburg into early 1952. In May, he was reassigned to St. Anthony’s in Ranshaw for two years, and then to St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Harrisburg from 1954-1960.

In 1960, Father Sempko was given his first assignment as pastor, at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Roaring Creek. He would go on to serve as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Milton (1962-1967), St. John the Evangelist Parish in Enhaut (1967-1975), and St. Joseph Parish in Danville (1975-1983). He then began a 15-year ministry as chaplain of the Villa Teresa Nursing Home in Harrisburg. He retired in 1998 to St. Cecilia Parish in Lebanon, and lived there for eight and a half years, until recuperation from open heart surgery prompted him to move to the Priests’ Retirement Residence in Harrisburg.

In every parish assignment, Father Sempko endeavored to strengthen the people’s relationship with Jesus, noted Father Yohe, whose parents were married by Father Sempko at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Harrisburg in 1959.

“I really appreciated Father Sempko because, in my mind, he was a blue-collar priest,” Father Yohe told The Catholic Witness.

“No hard work ever stopped him from getting something accomplished in the parishes he served. He always wanted his parish to be a better place when he left,” he said. “That work ethic translated into his spiritual life as well, because the most important thing to him was the spiritual welfare of his people. He wanted his parish to be a better place physically, yes, but spiritually when he left.”

Father Yohe also pointed to Father Sempko’s unique way of evangelizing when he would join the Yohes – or any friends, for that matter – on a night out for dinner.

When a waiter or waitress would approach the table, he’d smile his charismatic smile and greet them. If a waitress was working at his table, he’d refer to her as “Angel.” Then he would engage the wait staff, asking “What has happened that’s good in your life lately?”

“The waiter or waitress might look at him for a moment, but then they’d say something like, ‘Well, I just got engaged,’ or ‘I’m getting ready to graduate,’ and Father Sempko would say, ‘See, God has given you that blessing, and you can be thankful for that.’

“That interaction was such a simple way of evangelizing and touching people’s hearts,” Father Yohe reflected.

Bishop Malesic first met Father Sempko when the latter was assigned as pastor of St. John’s in Enhaut in 1967. Bishop Malesic was 7 years old at the time, and would receive his first Communion and the Sacrament of Reconciliation from him. Their bond grew stronger as the now-bishop entered the seminary and went on to serve as a fellow priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg.

“Most of my earliest memories of St. John’s involve Father Sempko. He is the first priest that I really do remember, and in those formative years of my life, he passed on my early understanding of the Church and what it meant to be a community of faith,” Bishop Malesic said.

“I’ll always remember him as a holy priest who was very kind and gentle with his people. My interactions with him were always very positive. I remember him celebrating Mass with great reverence,” he said.

Bishop Waltersheid was also a boy when he first encountered Father Sempko, processing into St. Joseph Church in Locust Gap for 40 Hours.

“He caught my eye because he was smiling, and smiling and smiling,” Bishop Waltersheid recalled in his homily during the Funeral Mass.

“Anyone who knew him knew that he gave himself to the priesthood with tremendous joy,” he said. “It was really an incarnational response, because he did it with his whole body and soul.”

In his retirement from active ministry, Father Sempko celebrated a monthly Mass in the Polish language and heard Confessions in Polish at St. Catherine Labouré Church, a ministry he began in 1988 and continued to coordinate up until this past year.

Father Sempko also initiated the annual Pilgrimage for World Peace through Conversion of Heart, held in August at the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Md. Now in its 30th year, the annual pilgrimage began following visits Father Sempko made in 1988, 1989 and 1990 with various groups to Medjugorge, the site of alleged Marian apparitions.

He also led prayers for peace through a Rosary prayer group that met at the Retirement Residence each month, as men and women gathered with him to pray in the chapel, dedicating themselves to pray for peace throughout the world.

“The world needs peace. Mary is the Queen of Peace, Jesus is the Prince of Peace, and they’re an excellent team we must approach and ask for this wonderful gift we need,” Father Sempko once told The Catholic Witness about the efforts of the annual pilgrimage and the monthly Rosary group.

“When you met Father Sempko, you knew that he loved being with people, he loved being a priest, he loved the Church,” Bishop Malesic remarked. “He was very close to Mary in his devotions, and he was not afraid to talk about his Polish heritage and enjoyed its foods, culture and language.”

“He taught me several lessons: to always be faithful to your vocation, to celebrate the Mass with reverence, and always to have a spirit of joy.”

Bishop Gainer, Bishop Malesic and Bishop Waltersheid visited Father Sempko in the few days before his death, and spoke of his acceptance for the Lord’s plan for him.

“The last time I saw him, we talked for a while about putting trust in the Lord, and he was very accepting of whatever was to come,” Bishop Malesic said. “He died a holy death. He was prayerful, calm and accepting. Whatever the Lord wanted from him, he was willing to give, and that’s exactly how he lived his life. I’m grateful for having known him.”

Father Sempko was an “authentic witness” and “never pretended to be anything other than what God made him to be,” Bishop Gainer remarked at the Mass of Transferral. “Having that reality of his life brought to the consecration of sacred ordination, he brought that truth to his priesthood in every possible way.”

“There is a prayer that priests pray to themselves before we take the Body of Christ and the Blood of Christ: ‘May the Body of Christ keep me safe for eternal life. May the Blood of Christ keep me safe for eternal life.’ Father Sempko so faithfully celebrated the mysteries of the altar and the sacraments of the Church,” Bishop Gainer said. “As we thank God for his life and ministry, we know that the Lord has answered that prayer, that he has been kept safe for the fullness of eternal life.”

Father Sempko is survived by a niece, a niece-in-law, several great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters, two nieces, a nephew, and two sisters-in-law.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bishop Joseph T. Daley Seminary Fund or the Priests’ Retirement Residence, in care of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, 4800 Union Deposit Rd., Harrisburg PA 17111-3710.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness