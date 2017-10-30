Father Theisz Remembered as a Priest for All People

Father Paul Theisz, a priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg for the past 8 years, died Oct. 21 from pancreatic cancer. He was 69 years old.

The funeral Mass was celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church in New Freedom on Oct. 26. Burial was in the parish cemetery.

Father Luis Rodriguez, pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Chambersburg, where Father Theisz served as parochial vicar from 2012 until June of this year, remembers the late priest for his quiet yet joyful demeanor.

“His smile was never far behind his greeting,” Father Rodriguez told The Catholic Witness. “He would always give you a grin and raise his eyebrows and make you smile.”

Born July 22, 1948, in New York City, he attended St. Sebastian and St. Cecilia schools and Rice High School.

He spent 20 years serving in the United States military. He entered the Air Force in 1967, and after more than three years of service in that branch of the armed forces, he enlisted in the Navy, where he served as an aviation electronics technician aboard the aircraft carriers USS Constellation, USS Coral Vincent and USS Ranger. He retired from the military in 1991.

He then moved to Arizona to care for his ailing parents, and attended Arizona State University. It was during this time that he began to discern a vocation to the priesthood.

He applied to become a seminarian for the Diocese of Phoenix but was turned down because of his age. He was 54 at the time. After his parents died, he moved to Maryland to be near family and began attending St. John the Baptist Parish in New Freedom. From there, he applied to be a seminarian for the Diocese of Harrisburg, and was assigned to study at Blessed John XXIII National Seminary in Massachusetts. As a deacon, he served at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Elysburg.

Father Theisz was ordained at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg on June 6, 2009, by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades.

His first assignment was as parochial vicar at St. John Neumann Parish in Lancaster from 2009-2012. Father Theisz then served as parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Parish in Chambersburg from 2012-2017. He retired to St. John the Baptist Parish in New Freedom in June of this year.

“Father Paul was a very well-rounded man,” Father Rodriguez said, noting that his life in the military, his care for his parents and life as a member of the laity “gave him a well-rounded outlook about people. He could talk to anyone. He was a man for all people, and that made him a great listener.”

“He offered a sense of the familial. Although he was very private, he was a tender fatherly figure, and also a brotherly figure, especially for his contemporaries in their 60s and 70s,” Father Rodriguez observed. “Celebrating the Eucharist, hearing Confessions and visiting the homebound were among his greatest joys as a priest.”

Father Theisz was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014. Father Rodriguez remembers the day that Father Theisz revealed his diagnosis.

“It was a moment that revealed what our friendship would be as two brother priests,” he said. “We both cried together. Pancreatic cancer is such a quick death sentence of several months, but Father Paul survived and battled for two and a half years.”

“As a friend of people who have had cancer, one thing I have learned from them is that you must live your present moment. There is plenty of life to live today,” Father Rodriguez remarked. “That’s what I reminded Father Paul, and he fully embraced that and enjoyed every moment.”

Father Theisz spent time walking the parish grounds praying the Rosary, and could be found in prayer on the rectory porch in the mornings and evenings.

He continued to attend diocesan events in his illness. “He enjoyed very much gathering with his fellow priests at 40 Hours, always attended ordinations, and coordinated the monthly dinner that the priests of the Franklin Deanery would gather for,” Father Rodriguez said.

“He offered up his pain throughout his illness, in union with Christ on the Cross,” said Father Rodriguez, who visited Father Theisz hours before his death. “I asked him if he was in pain, and he shook his head yes. I asked him if he wanted any medication for the pain, and he said no. In that, I saw Christ on the Cross.”

Letters of condolence can be sent to Father Theisz’s sister, Antoinette Theisz, 113 Ruffin Rd., Summerville, S.C., 29486-1919.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness