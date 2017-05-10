Fatima at 100 Celebrated Locally

Local Events Commemorating the Apparitions

May 13 marks the 100th anniversary of the Blessed Mother’s first of several appearances of three children in Fatima, Portugal. The message from Fatima is to pray the Rosary in order to obtain peace for the world, the conversion of sinners and in reparation for the sins committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Several diocesan parishes will host events celebrating the anniversary of the first apparition.

Our Lady of Fatima Mission in Jonestown

560 North Mill Street, at U.S. 22 and North Mill Street

Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m.

Recitation of the Rosary outdoors by the statues of the three children and Our Lady.

Holy Mass will follow.

St. Joan of Arc Parish in Hershey

Chocolatetown Square, corner of Chocolate and Cocoa Avenues

Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Rosary map devotion, with different ministries leading prayers while roses are placed in the map.

In case of rain, event will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 359 West Areba Avenue.

St. Rose of Lima Parish in York

950 West Market Street

Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m.

Morning of Reflection Retreat with the Rosary, followed by Mass with Father Daniel Richards as celebrant. Retreat will conclude at 11:30 a.m.

St. Catherine Labouré Parish in Harrisburg

4000 Derry Street

Saturday, May 13 following 9 a.m. Mass

Recitation of the Rosary in the Plaza of Our Lady of the Globe

Event will be held rain or shine.