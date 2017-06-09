Fatima Mission is Heeding Message of Our Lady

One hundred years after her first appearance to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, Our Lady continues to reach the hearts of the faithful with her message for conversion of heart and for prayers for peace in the world.

Thousands gathered in Fatima May 13 as Pope Francis canonized two of the three young seers – Francisco and Jacinta Marto – and still thousands more around the world commemorated the centennial of the apparitions, including a congregation at Our Lady of Fatima Mission in Jonestown.

“I have a great sense of warmth, love and spiritual dedication with this anniversary,” Sharon Allen told The Catholic Witness as she sat in one of the wooden pews in the quaint church, with a Rosary in one hand and a white rose in the other.

She had made a pilgrimage to Fatima, Portugal, several years ago, and so the praying of the Rosary and the Holy Mass celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Mission in Jonestown May 13 brought back memories and inspiration.

“I have a great devotion to the Blessed Mother – she just pulls my strings,” said Ms. Allen, a member of St. Benedict the Abbot Parish in nearby Lebanon, and of the Legion of Mary.

The mission’s celebration that day was to have begun with the praying of the Rosary outside at the statues of Our Lady of Fatima and the children kneeling before her. The outdoor scene, complemented by flowers and lush greenery, fronts the mission’s property along the intersection of Route 22 and North Mill Street in Lebanon County, and often attracts visitors who stop to pray.

But rain on May 13 moved the congregation indoors, where adults and children knelt in the pews and prayed the Rosary in front of a statue of Our Lady of Fatima that graces the church’s interior.

Father Michael Rothan, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish – of which Our Lady of Fatima is a mission – and of St. Benedict the Abbot Parish, celebrated Mass, and in his homily read the account of Our Lady’s first appearance to the children 100 years ago.

“Isn’t it fascinating how God does not always come to those who very strongly believe?” Father Rothan remarked, noting that the children had been praying a truncated version of the Rosary just prior to the Blessed Mother’s appearance.

“It seems at times when we do not listen to the promptings of Our Lord, he sends his Mother to give us a ‘spiritual kick in the pants,’ as all mothers are wont to do,” he said.

The message of Fatima 100 years ago remains one for the faithful today, said Anne Marie Boltz, Director of Religious Education at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish.

“For me personally, I wonder why people stopped praying. I wonder why it always takes a tragedy for us to seek the Lord,” she said. “Admittedly, we can all be a little guilty at times of letting it slide. I want to go back to prayer, to the message Our Lady gave to the children, for peace in our world.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness