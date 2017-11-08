Fatima Mission Marks Anniversary of Apparitions

Members of the faithful gathered at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Jonestown on Oct. 13 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Blessed Mother’s final appearance to the three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal. The commemoration was highlighted by the recitation of the Rosary and an outdoor candlelight procession, followed by the celebration of Holy Mass by Bishop Ronald Gainer. Beginning this past May, Our Lady of Fatima Mission marked Our Lady’s six appearances with recitation of the Rosary and the celebration of Mass. The mission also welcomed individuals and groups who made pilgrimages there to mark the anniversary.
