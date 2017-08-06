Fiat Days Illustrates the Joy of Religious Life

‘Like a Fire that Won’t Go Out’

Looking up at the façade of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and the lush mountain that envelopes the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes behind it, Tiffany Nguyen had no idea what to expect as she arrived for the diocese’s Fiat Days discernment retreat in Emmitsburg, Md., this summer.

She figured there would be ample time for Mass, prayer and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with her peers and the religious Sisters and consecrated women representing two dozen congregations present for the retreat.

She also figured there would be talks on religious vocations and time for reflection around the peaceful grounds.

But Tiffany never expected to see the Sisters brimming with joy and laughter.

“I feel bad admitting this, but I kind of had low expectations about the Sisters’ happiness,” Tiffany conceded to The Catholic Witness. “When you think of a Sister, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? Prayer, staying inside the convent, being inside the church, being quiet.”

Fiat Days changed her perception, especially during a spirited game of Ultimate Frisbee on the first day of the retreat.

“I saw the Sisters having so much energy, being active, athletic and competitive, just like us girls,” said Tiffany, a member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Harrisburg who turns 17 this summer.

“Sure the Sisters are older than us, but they are young in spirit,” she said. “They get hyped-up too – about God, about the faith, about their own interests. They’re a ball of energy, like a fire that won’t go out.”

In the seminary’s rec room on a rainy July 6, several of the retreat’s 38 attendees – newcomers and veterans – shared their attraction to Fiat Days as their peers played games of pool, cards and chess with the Sisters, or joined them on visits to the grotto or the chapel in the seminary.

Emily Baker, who has attended Fiat Days four times with her twin sister Elizabeth, said she understood Tiffany’s surprise at the sight of the Sisters teeming with joy and bursting with laughter during recreation.

“Our first year here, some of us went out to play volleyball, and there were the Sisters, already waiting to play. It was a shocker to see them on the court in their habits,” said Emily, a member of St. Peter Parish in Elizabethtown.

“Over the years here, we’ve heard the Sisters say, ‘We’re human, we’re people too, and we like to laugh and have fun,’ but for some reason, you still see them as different,” Emily remarked. “They live for the Lord, and they are filled with joy, and it’s nice to see their joy and fund. It’s contagious.”