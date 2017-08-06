Fiat Days Illustrates the Joy of Religious Life

‘Like a Fire that Won’t Go Out’
Looking up at the façade of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and the lush mountain that envelopes the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes behind it, Tiffany Nguyen had no idea what to expect as she arrived for the diocese’s Fiat Days discernment retreat in Emmitsburg, Md., this summer.
She figured there would be ample time for Mass, prayer and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with her peers and the religious Sisters and consecrated women representing two dozen congregations present for the retreat.
She also figured there would be talks on religious vocations and time for reflection around the peaceful grounds.
But Tiffany never expected to see the Sisters brimming with joy and laughter.
“I feel bad admitting this, but I kind of had low expectations about the Sisters’ happiness,” Tiffany conceded to The Catholic Witness. “When you think of a Sister, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? Prayer, staying inside the convent, being inside the church, being quiet.”
Fiat Days changed her perception, especially during a spirited game of Ultimate Frisbee on the first day of the retreat.
“I saw the Sisters having so much energy, being active, athletic and competitive, just like us girls,” said Tiffany, a member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Harrisburg who turns 17 this summer.
“Sure the Sisters are older than us, but they are young in spirit,” she said. “They get hyped-up too – about God, about the faith, about their own interests. They’re a ball of energy, like a fire that won’t go out.”
In the seminary’s rec room on a rainy July 6, several of the retreat’s 38 attendees – newcomers and veterans – shared their attraction to Fiat Days as their peers played games of pool, cards and chess with the Sisters, or joined them on visits to the grotto or the chapel in the seminary.
Emily Baker, who has attended Fiat Days four times with her twin sister Elizabeth, said she understood Tiffany’s surprise at the sight of the Sisters teeming with joy and bursting with laughter during recreation.
“Our first year here, some of us went out to play volleyball, and there were the Sisters, already waiting to play. It was a shocker to see them on the court in their habits,” said Emily, a member of St. Peter Parish in Elizabethtown.
“Over the years here, we’ve heard the Sisters say, ‘We’re human, we’re people too, and we like to laugh and have fun,’ but for some reason, you still see them as different,” Emily remarked. “They live for the Lord, and they are filled with joy, and it’s nice to see their joy and fund. It’s contagious.”
A Place to Listen
Now in its tenth year, Fiat Days offers young women ages 15-25 an opportunity to listen more closely to God’s call.
Named for the Blessed Mother’s “Fiat” to God’s plan for her to be the mother of Our Savior, the three-day retreat included daily Mass and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; prayer and lessons on its different types; talks on vocations, the sacraments, Charisms and the call to holiness; spiritual direction and discernment walks with Sisters; visits to the grotto; and indoor and outdoor recreation, including sports and a water balloon launch.
This year, Bishop Ronald Gainer celebrated Mass for attendees, and then conversed with them during a question-and-answer session.
Emily and Elizabeth Baker first attended Fiat Days when they were 15. Now in their fourth year as participants, they still discover something new each time.
“Every year, something bigger happens for me,” said Elizabeth. “I have a better and clearer idea of what God is calling me to do.”
“Although I know what to expect from Fiat Days schedule-wise as far as the activities each day, I really never know what to expect from what’s on God’s schedule,” she observed.
“You take away something different each year because each year you are different yourself,” Emily concurred.
“It’s nice to know that you’re not the only one discerning what you’re meant to do in life,” she said. “Discernment outside of Fiat Days is a lot different, and you can feel a little bit lonely in that when you leave here. Fiat Days is a safe place to express how you feel about discernment because you’re with people who have the same questions and are in the same spot.”
A Place to be Included
Amid bursts of cheer and laughter as the girls enjoyed games with several Sisters, Tiffany and fellow first-time attendee Monica Lookenbill spoke of how easy it was to feel that they were part of the group there.
“I was initially nervous about coming here because I really didn’t know anyone, but I had heard great things about how Fiat Days helps you discern what to do with your life,” said Monica, a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Hanover. “It’s been nothing but welcoming. Everyone invites you to join in activities, and the Sisters are very supportive of where you are in life. You never feel left out.”
“I feel like God brought us all here because we have common goals and concerns,” said Tiffany. “Fiat Days has helped me get out of my comfort zone and meet new people. There are no cliques or defined groups here. We engage with different people. We mingle. People want to get to know you. I heard one girl say, ‘For once, I’m involved. I’m not an outsider.’”
Retreats can be the spark that kindles a deeper relationship with Christ, renewed spirituality, and serious discernment. But that spark must continue to be fed.
“It is a challenge to keep the momentum of Fiat Days going after you leave,” Emily observed. “We know that when we leave here, the world around us will still be the same. But our experiences of Fiat Days give us tools so that we can search for quiet time and reflection in prayer and Adoration to help sustain us.”
The spirit of Fiat Days also continues through the connections forged there, as the girls and the Sisters often stay in contact with one another.
“Life is stressful. Fiat Days helps you de-stress and hear God through all the noise,” Elizabeth said. “I hope Fiat Days continues for years to come. I’ll keep coming until they tell me I can’t.”
(For information about religious vocations in the Diocese of Harrisburg, visit www.hbgdiocese.org/clergy/vocations.)
By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness