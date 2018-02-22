Lancaster County March Gathers Witnesses for Life

The second annual Lancaster County March for Life was held at St. John Neumann Parish in Lancaster on Jan. 19 in conjunction with the March for Life in Washington, D.C. The day included prayer, music, a live video feed from Washington, lunch, an indoor walk, and videos.

More than 60 participants came to the ecumenical event to witness together in support of respect for all life from conception to natural death, and to especially demonstrate their opposition to abortion.

Presentations were given by A Woman’s Concern Pregnancy & Parenting Resource Center of Lancaster; and Off The Streets, a ministry that provides assistance for people experiencing homelessness to transition to a home of their own. Another very powerful testimony was given by a woman who had faced an unplanned pregnancy at a young age. She was encouraged to have an abortion but instead chose life, and her baby was adopted. Information was also available on Mom’s House, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, and Hospice of Lancaster.

A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in New Holland is shown providing music at the start of the program.

Many Catholic parishes (one from as far away as the Philadelphia area), as well as churches of many other denominations were represented by the attendees, including Community Bible Church of Marietta, Grace ECC of Manheim, Grace Covenant of Harrisonburg, Va., New Life Assembly of God of Lancaster, Harvest Bible Church of Lancaster, Grace Baptist Church, and Calvary Church of Lancaster.

The local event was initiated by the Sanctity of Life Committee of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in New Holland with the help of Ceil Ritchey of St. Leo Parish in Rohrerstown and Bernice

White of St. John Neumann Parish in Lancaster.

Proceeds from a free-will offering were given to Off The Streets Ministry. Anyone interested in supporting Off The Streets or A Woman’s Concern can do so by emailing or calling them. For a Woman’s Concern: 717-394-1561 or www.PregnancyLancaster.com. For Off The Streets: 717-723-8084 or offthestreetsnowlancaster@gmail.com.

Upcoming pro-life events in the Lancaster area include a Pro-Life Benefit Breakfast at St. James Parish in Lititz on March 11 to benefit A Woman’s Concern, House of His Creation, and North Star Initiative.

There will also be participation in the 40 Days for Life prayer campaign from Feb. 14 through March 21 on the public sidewalk in front of Planned Parenthood at 31 South Lime Street in Lancaster, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon, as well as Feb. 24 and March 10 from 10 a.m.-noon.

For information on these and future events, e-mail Tom Ramsbottom at tramsbottom354@comcast.net or Dave Edgar at dcvhe@verizon.net.