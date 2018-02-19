Final Preparations for 150th Anniversary Weekend and Year

On the evening of March 2, young people from throughout the Diocese of Harrisburg will lead us in a prayerful experience of the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary as the opening weekend of the diocese’s 150th anniversary takes place at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Harrisburg.

Illuminated by performances enacted by the youth and with music under the direction of Mrs. Helen McMonagle, the recitation of the Rosary will begin with a preface: the prophecy of Simeon to the Blessed Virgin Mary at the time of the Presentation. Simeon announced the identity of this Child and told His Mother to look forward and see that there will be times of trial and suffering before all things are made new. In a beautiful way, the Living Rosary celebration will lead us spiritually into the anniversary year and point us forward toward the way in which Christ will renew us through our year-long observance.

The following morning, March 3 at 10 a.m., Bishop Ronald Gainer will solemnly open the sesquicentennial year with Holy Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Church, followed by a reception with ethnic foods representing the various ethnic traditions present in our diocesan family. The Mass will feature the Diocesan Schola singing works by Bernard Wert, the renowned musician who served the Cathedral of St. Patrick and the diocese for many years. Even the crozier carried by Bishop Gainer for the occasion will connect us to the very beginnings of the diocese, as it belonged to the first Bishop of Harrisburg, Jeremiah Shanahan.

The prayers of the Mass will be offered for the Church, praying that this people gathered by Christ “from all the nations” may be “faithful to the mission entrusted to her” and “go forward with the human family” as “the leaven and soul of human society.” In this celebration, we will not only remember the rich history of the diocese, but pray for our continued faithfulness to “renew human society in Christ and transform it into the family of God.”

All are encouraged to attend the opening events of this anniversary year, with representatives requested from each parish throughout the entire diocese. During the Sunday Masses on March 3 and 4, parishes will inaugurate the sesquicentennial year locally with special prayers for the Church and by receiving the anniversary prayer card. In addition to these opening events and a special pilgrimage to the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., parishes are updating their parish histories for the diocesan website and contributing new photographs and video stories to help celebrate our rich diversity and blessed history.

Throughout the year, the theme for our celebration is “For a lasting remembrance.” These words are inscribed on the papal bull establishing the Diocese of Harrisburg on March 3, 1868. Remembering not only conjures up memories of the past, but makes present to us the fruits of the many who have worked to build up the local Church and have borne witness to the Gospel through divine worship, charitable works, teaching, and the ministry of healing. We remember also to celebrate and guide our eyes toward the future generations who will inherit the world we help to fashion and the local Church we seek to serve.

The ongoing focus of the year will be to strengthen our call to the mission entrusted to us: to proclaim Christ with fidelity and love in all that we say and do. It is a time of renewal and conversion, not only individually, but also corporately. For this reason, we say in our special prayer for this year, “Pour out your heavenly blessing, so that what has been done with Your help in our Diocese may come to full maturity in Christ Jesus, our Lord.” Amen!

For more information visit: www.hbgdiocese.org/150

(Father Joshua R Brommer is pastor and rector of the Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick in Harrisburg, and Director of the Diocesan Office for Divine Worship.)

By Father Joshua R. Brommer, Special to The Witness