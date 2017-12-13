Find the Father’s Mercy in the Sacrament of Reconciliation

“Don’t be afraid of confession. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is a sacrament of healing. When I go to confession, it’s for healing: healing the soul, healing the heart because of something that I did to make it unwell…. But I say to you, every time we go to confession, God embraces us.”

~ Pope Francis

Wednesday Audience, Feb. 19, 2014

Confession is a sacrament instituted by Jesus Christ in his love and mercy. It is here that we meet the loving Jesus, who offers sinners forgiveness for offenses committed against God and neighbor. At the same time, Confession permits sinners to be reconciled with the Church, the mystical Body of Christ, which also is wounded by our sins.

As you prepare for Confession, you want to ask God’s forgiveness for any ways in which you have offended him in thought, word or deed, and particularly for any serious sin. If you are not certain what you should bring to the priest in Confession, do not be afraid to ask him for help. The priest is there to assist you and to share with you God’s love and mercy.

