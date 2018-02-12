First Ordination within the Diocese of Harrisburg

On August 22, 1869, Bishop Jeremiah Shanahan celebrated the first ordination of priests within the year-old diocese. At ceremonies in the Saint Patrick Procathedral, he ordained Father Anthony Kaul, Father Aloysius Kuhlman, and Father Daniel Reilly.

Father Kaul was the first of the three to receive Holy Orders, thereby becoming the first priest to be ordained in the diocese. He was the founding pastor of Saint Anthony of Padua Parish in Lancaster, which was named in his honor, and set a national record for serving as pastor there for 65 years.