Fishers of Men Attendees Support Seminarians

An outburst of cheers and enthusiastic applause sprang forth from the crowd at the annual Fishers of Men Dinner on Oct. 7 when Bishop Ronald Gainer announced that, God willing, the diocese will ordain a class of seven men to the priesthood in June 2018.

The ovation sounded again when the bishop announced that 29 seminarians are currently studying for priestly formation for the diocese – 7 of them in college seminary, and 22 in either pre-theology or theology.

“Thank you for the prayers and support you give to those in the seminary,” he told the crowd of approximately 400 benefactors at the dinner, which supports the Bishop Joseph T. Daley Seminarian Scholarship Endowment Fund to offer financial assistance for diocesan seminarians in formation.

As the seminarians socialized with attendees and served dinner, drinks and dessert in the dining room at the Cardinal Keeler Center in Harrisburg, Bishop Gainer remarked that with the number of so many seminarians comes the challenge and responsibility of financially supporting their formation.

“In June 2018, one-fifth of our active priests will be ordained less than three years. One-third of our active priests will be ordained less than ten years,” the bishop pointed out. “Considering national statistics, we are very counter to the norm. We can thank God for that, and I thank all of you for your prayers and your good works in fostering these vocations.”

“There are also great challenges, of course, because we have to invest in the education of these men,” he continued. “And that’s why we’re here together this evening.”

The cost for the seminarians’ formation this year – which includes seminary study, summer assignments and summer formation programs – is approximately $900,000.

“But you know what – it is worth every penny,” Bishop Gainer said.

“There are very many bishops of dioceses who would be happy to have that bill. Thank God that we’re doing so well. We need to continue to foster, invite and support those who are considering discerning a vocation to the priesthood,” he said.

For that financial support, the Diocese of Harrisburg has both the Bishop Joseph T. Daley Seminarian Scholarship Endowment Fund and the Patrons of Our Seminarians program. Information on both of them can be found at https://www.hbgdiocese.org/clergy/vocations/patrons-of-our-seminarians/.

Diocesan Vocations Director, Father Brian Wayne, also took the podium to express his gratitude to those who have supported the seminarians, and he encouraged those in attendance to continue to invite young men to consider a vocation to the priesthood.

Offering national statistics about priests ordained in the United States this year, he pointed out that, on average, they first considered a vocation at the age of 16, 75 percent were altar servers, and they were encouraged by at least four people to think about the priesthood.

“If guys aren’t encouraged, they won’t respond to the call,” Father Wayne remarked. “So pray for vocations, but be willing to reach out to a young man to invite him to consider the priesthood. He will remember you reaching out to him, and the thought of the priesthood will stay with him.”

Bishop Gainer resounded that message.

“The diocese has to be very intentional and, in fact, aggressive in helping them with that discernment and inviting them to consider the priesthood,” he said.

(Learn more about our seminarians and how you can support them prayerfully and financially by visiting www.hbgdiocese.org/clergy/vocations.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness