Flea Market at St. Margaret Mary Parish Finds Value in Evangelization

Don’t let the name fool you.

The St. Margaret Mary Flea Market is more akin to a thrift shop than the Saturday-morning-yard-sale image that its name portrays.

The longstanding weekly flea market is a ministry of the Harrisburg parish, and it supports both parish and community with its efforts.

Follow Herr Street into Penbrook, and you’ll find the indoor flea market tucked away in the basement of the parish center, just across the street from St. Margaret Mary School.

Signs point the way to the rear entrance off the alley, as do the friendly volunteers who staff the flea market – sorting and pricing items at the donation shed outside, and arranging displays and welcoming shoppers inside.

Rows of shelves, display cases, hangars and hooks separate donated items by section.

Pieces range from the brand new and the gently used, to the vintage finds: men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, small household appliances and kitchenware, stemware, dishes, lamps, photo frames, vases, artwork, books, toys and purses.

Look closely. You might find a surprise bargain, like a brand new Dooney & Bourke bag for $10.

Most of the items are priced to purchase for a few quarters or a couple dollars. The goal here is to use donated items to raise funds for the parish mortgage – St. Margaret Mary’s new church was built a few miles away in 2010 – and to help those in need in the community.

“We consider the flea market to be an outreach to the community,” said Elizabeth Kelley, who serves as a tri-chairperson of the program, along with Julia Becoskie and Ted Sanderson.

Mrs. Kelley’s mother helped start the flea market in the late 1960s. Initially, it was held a few times a year in the school cafeteria, and later took place annually at the parish festival.

Eventually, the flea market moved into a large metal shed behind the parish center before being moved to its current space.

All the money raised goes directly to the parish mortgage. In 2016, that amounted to some $16,000. This year, the ministry is on track to reach that figure again, having raised $8,660 through July.

Moreover, the flea market is an outreach to the community.

“In this neighborhood, there are a lot of people who can use these quality and discounted items. We have great pieces here that they couldn’t afford to buy in a store,” Mr. Sanderson said.

The volunteers ensure that money is not an obstacle to someone’s needs.

“If a young couple comes in, for example, and it’s obvious that they need some help, we might give them some items at no charge,” Mrs. Sanderson said.

The ministry has given small appliances, pots and pans to families in need, and has donated walkers and crutches to community agencies.

When Mrs. Kelley saw a homeless man trying to make a backpack out of his pillowcase and shoelaces, she give him a backpack filled with items from the flea market.

In 2016 and 2017, the ministry also gave items at no charge to St. Margaret Mary School, teachers in the Harrisburg School District, Community Aid, the Silence of Mary Home, Evergreen House for women recovering from addiction, the Legion of Mary, the Holy Family Flea Market, Morning Star Pregnancy Services, the Dillsburg Veterinary Center, Kindred Hospice, and the Ronald McDonald House.

“We see our outreach as responding to Jesus’ call to help one another,” Mrs. Becoskie said. “We have some very poor people in this area, and this ministry is our effort of giving back what we’ve received.”

The flea market is also a means for evangelization.

A number of religious items, although not for sale, are placed throughout the shop, and often serve as conversation starters among visitors.

“We don’t ask them to open up about their faith or their beliefs, but some of the religious images here and the flea market as a ministry of St. Margaret Mary can certainly open their heart to God,” Mrs. Becoskie said.

The three chairpersons expressed their gratitude for the support of St. Margaret Mary Parish, the flea market’s 15 faithful volunteers, and those who donate items – including donors from area Catholic parishes and other faith communities.

“Without all of their help and effort, we wouldn’t be able to help the parish or the community as we are,” Mrs. Becoskie said. “As far as I’m concerned, this is what we’re here to do.”

Shop ~ Donate ~ Volunteer

2821 Herr Street, Penbrook

Every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m.-Noon

First Saturday of the month from 8 a.m.-Noon

Third Thursday of the month from 3-7 p.m.

Donations accepted during business hours. Tax receipts available. Large furniture items and televisions are not accepted.

Follow them on Facebook at St. Margaret Mary Flea Market.

The flea market is actively seeking additional volunteers, as well as a volunteer to construct a permanent roof or enclosure about the outdoor sorting area.

For more information, call 717-329-4123.

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness