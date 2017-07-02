Recently, I was talking with a friend of mine who had just returned home from a rehab facility where she dealt with an addiction. It had been several years since I had seen her, and she appeared to be very different from the person that I remembered. She glowed with utter happiness and joy.

After we embraced and talked for a while about her experience in rehab, I asked her, “Tell me, Judith, as you worked the 12 Steps, what did you learn about yourself?” She looked deeply into my eyes, sighed and said, “I cannot control life! But God can! I finally let him! You see, part of the recovery process led me to realize that the place in which I felt most insecure, most broken, most incomplete, I replaced that spot with the feeling of euphoria in getting high. That escape, the feeling of being free, replaced where God should have been. In short, the drugs became an idol that demanded more and more of me until I was totally consumed by them, and during the process hurt everyone that was closest to me. When I realized that, took an inventory of all my sinful behavior and asked forgiveness not only from God but from those whom I hurt the most, I experienced a freedom that was utterly amazing!”

I could not help thinking of this as I begin my musings over the next phrase in the Lord’s Prayer; “forgive us our trespasses.” The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains this phrase or petition in this way: “Now in this new petition, we return to him [God] like the prodigal son, and like the tax collector, recognize that we are sinners before him. Our petition begins with a ‘confession’ of our wretchedness and his mercy. Our hope is firm because, in his Son, we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins. … This petition is so important that it is the only one to which the Lord returns and develops explicitly in the Sermon on the Mount. This crucial requirement of the covenant is impossible for man. But with God all things are possible.” (2839, 2841)

Do we, individually, believe that whatever we have tucked under our spiritual beds, or hidden away in our spiritual closet or attic, can be forgiven? When Jesus stretched out his arms and received the nails in his hands and feet, he took our sins upon himself. When he spoke from the cross, “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they do,” he meant us too! Do we really believe that? Have we owned this in our personal lives?

So in a sense, the process of forgiveness is twofold. Accepting the forgiveness that comes from God’s unconditional love for me, and then forgiving myself for the offense. How many of us (including myself) find it difficult not only to accept forgiveness from God but also from ourselves?

I came across a blog that describes the process of forgiveness like this: “Forgiving yourself is not about forgetting. It is about not bringing the offense up to yourself in negative ways. Forgiving yourself is simply letting go of what you are holding against yourself so that you can move on with God. If God has moved on, shouldn’t we do the same?”1

In my conversation with Judith, she focused on what those in recovery call “The Fifth Step.” This step reads: “Admit to God, to ourselves, and to another human being the exact nature of our wrongs.” When an individual humbly and in all truth acknowledges deep sinful habits and brings them to the Sacrament of Reconciliation, the anxiety, the depression, the fear, and the energy that it took to hide the secrets evaporates. God’s forgiveness truly transforms!

Judith’s transformation was not only spiritual as she faced the dragons in her life, it was also physical. She glowed with joy!

Remember this the next time you pray the Our Father!

1 http://www.allaboutgod.com/forgiving-yourself.htm

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness