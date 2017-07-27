Forgiving Others as God Forgives Us

Every once in a while, as I begin to write an article, I stare at the blinking cursor on the page and declare to myself, “I got nothing!” With that, I usually save the document and then close it. After all, one can never force a story that is to be shared before it has been lived. Completely exasperated over the situation, I usually decide to try it again on another day. Other times, for other articles, I have to “live” with an idea for a few days until a story surfaces, either from my memory or from a lived experience.

As I began the part of the Lord’s Prayer, “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us,” I experienced the first scenario described above. After several days of chewing on an idea for this article, I still didn’t have anything! As I was walking through the lobby in the Cardinal Keeler Center, I watched as my feet pounded the tile floor and I whispered, “I need an angle! Can You help me out here?” As I voiced that prayer, I perused the “free cart” of books in the lobby.

Scanning the titles, I came across a book by Scott Hahn, Understanding the Our Father; Biblical Reflections on the Lord’s Prayer.”1 I thought, “I wonder what he has to say about this part of the Our Father?” As I flipped to the chapter that dealt with this part of the prayer and began to skim the pages, I was not disappointed; I got something!

Scott Hahn goes on to explain that we should not think of each part of the Lord’s Prayer “as it were thematically separate from the others.” In other words, “Give us this day our daily bread” is intricately linked to forgiveness and our ability to forgive others as God forgives us.

How so?

Hahn goes on to explain, “The Mass is a sacrifice, and so the ‘daily bread’ is a daily offering for sin, like those prefigured in the Temple of ancient Israel. St. Justin Martyr spelled this out clearly, around A.D. 150, in language that echoes the Lord’s Prayer. Israel’s offering of fine flour, he wrote, ‘which was prescribed to be presented on behalf of those purified from leprosy, was a type of bread of the Eucharist, the celebration of which our Lord Jesus Christ prescribed, in remembrance of the suffering which He endured on behalf of those who are purified in soul from all iniquity, in order that we may at the same time thank God … for delivering us from the evil.’”

Delivery from evil and forgiveness of sin are actions that only God can do. Over and over again, we see the contemporaries of Jesus confronting him in his claim that he could forgive sins. By praying, “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us,” Jesus is asking us to begin to live the life that we have been made to live; being in the image of God, forgiving like he does! This type of forgiveness is only accomplished by loving the individual with one’s entire being. Loving like God is only completed through personally living the Eucharistic mystery.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church says it this way (2844-2845, 1327): “Forgiveness is a high point of Christian prayer; only hearts attuned to God’s compassion can receive the gift of prayer. Forgiveness also bears witness that, in our world, love is stronger than sin. … Forgiveness is fundamental condition of the reconciliation of the children of God with their Father and of men with one another. … There is no limit or measure to his essentially divine forgiveness. … This is lived out in prayer, above all in the Eucharist. … In brief, the Eucharist is the sum and summary of our faith: ‘Our way of thinking is attuned to the Eucharist, and the Eucharist in turn confirms our way of thinking.’”

Bottom line: In order to forgive others as God forgives us, we must accept the grace that He willingly offers. We must accept the grace that flows to us from the Eucharist. It seems that I do indeed have something after all!

1Hahn, Scott. Understanding “Our Father”: Biblical Reflections on the Lord’s Prayer. Steubenville, OH: Emmaus Road Pub., 2002. Pgs. 49-53.

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness