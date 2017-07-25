Former Lafayette Head Football Coach Returns to Lebanon Catholic for Athletics and Advancement Position

Coach Frank Tavani, former head coach at Lafayette College and a 1971 graduate of Lebanon Catholic, has been appointed as the Executive Director of Strategic Planning for Athletics and Advancement at Lebanon Catholic School.

After 40 years of coaching football at the college level, Tavani announced his retirement in November of 2016. In December of 1999 he became Lafayette’s 27th head football coach. His charge upon taking the job was to restore the Lafayette program to glory. In his 17 years as head football coach and 30 years on the football staff at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., Tavani amassed the second-most coaching wins in Lafayette history and hails seven Patriot League titles. For the first time in school history, he took his teams to the NCAA playoffs four times.

Tavani’s impact has extended beyond the playing field and the classroom. He worked with college officials and major donors on the $33 million transformation of Fisher Stadium that now features the 24,000 square foot Bourger Varsity Football House as the home of Lafayette football. The year before coming to Lafayette, Tavani served as the defensive coordinator at Lebanon Valley College, his alma mater. During that time, he was also Lebanon Valley’s Director of Alumni Services and Parents’ Programs. From 1976-85, Tavani was the offensive coordinator at Franklin & Marshall College, helping guide the Diplomats to a 10-year record of 67-23-1.

Upon his retirement, Lafayette College conferred the honor of emeritus status as Instructor of Athletics and Physical Education on Tavani for his remarkable record of teaching and coaching.

Lebanon Catholic School is very fortunate to welcome Tavani to its administration. He will work closely with newly hired athletic director Joseph Shay, a 1998 Lebanon Catholic graduate, and Director of Advancement, Lori Kostow.

Principal Rose Kury commented, “We are so excited to welcome Mr. Tavani back to his alma mater. He brings with him a wealth of experience as a coach, educator, mentor and a graduate of a Catholic school which has prepared him to lead our school into the future. Nothing demonstrates the sense of community more than the pride of alumni who return to Lebanon Catholic to share their knowledge and give back to the place that set the course for their life.”

“It is truly an honor and privilege to return to your alma mater and give your talents and abilities to a place that helped shape you into the person you have become. I look forward to this new chapter in my life. I relish the opportunity to help mold the lives of young people and drive this school to the forefront of our community,” expressed Tavani.