Fourth Annual Caregivers’ Day of Prayer and Care Planned

Parish volunteers and advocates in the Cumberland/Perry Deanery parishes are hosting the 4th Annual Caregivers’ Day of Prayer and Care on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Trinity High School in Camp Hill. The event is free. Are you a care-giver? Do you provide care for a sibling, parent, in-law, child, neighbor or friend who is mentally or physically challenged, needs elder care, has a chronic illness, is in need of short-term but intense rehab, is mentally ill or has an addiction? You may be providing direct care, driving to appointments, doing distance care or travel. Caregivers may feel isolated, tired, stressed, full of questions, on a roller coaster.

The goal of the Caregivers’ Day of Prayer and Care is to give those in a caregiving role a time to refresh, re-energize, connect with others, and receive some pampering. The event on Oct. 28 will begin at 9 a.m. with registration and a continental breakfast, followed by Holy Mass, a guest speaker and a hand blessing. A luncheon will take place from 12:30-1:30 p.m., followed by spa and craft activities. The day concludes at 4 p.m.

There is no cost for the day, but registration is required. Visit http://www.caregiversdayofprayerandcare.org. For more information, contact Mary Moll at 717-258-1104, or mmoll@saintpatrickchurch.org.