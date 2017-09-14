Gary Zimak Will Lead Retreat at St. Catherine Labouré in Harrisburg

A familiar presence on Catholic radio, TV and at parishes/conferences around the United States and Canada, dynamic Catholic speaker Gary Zimak will lead a mini-retreat, “Pray, Hope and Don’t Worry” at St. Catherine Labouré Parish in Harrisburg Sept. 23 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

In 2008, Zimak was working as a project manager when he felt the call to form “Following The Truth,” an apostolate dedicated to leading souls to Jesus Christ and His Catholic Church. Initially performing his work for the Lord on a part-time basis, a job layoff in 2012 gave him the opportunity to make a bold move. After much prayer, he decided to “step out of the boat” and become a full-time Catholic lay evangelist. He went from a guaranteed six figure income to no guarantee of any income. Since that time, he has traveled throughout the United States and Canada, bringing thousands of people closer to Jesus Christ.

Zimak is the author of A Worrier’s Guide To The Bible, Listen To Your Blessed Mother, From Fear To Faith, Find A Real Friend In Jesus and Faith, Hope, and Clarity. He is recognized as the leading Catholic speaker on the topic of overcoming anxiety. Zimak has appeared on several EWTN television programs, including “Women Of Grace,” “At Home With Jim And Joy,” “Bookmark” and “The Journey Home.” He is the host of Spirit In The Morning on Holy Spirit Radio, The Gary Zimak Show on BlogTalkRadio and a regular guest on Catholic Answers Live, EWTN’s The Son Rise Morning Show, Catholic Connection and numerous other radio programs.

During this morning mini-retreat, participants will explore “How to Get Personal with Jesus,” “The Secret to Happiness,” and “What Does God Want Me To Do?” Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., and the Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Deb at the parish office at 717-564-1321 or dgelbaugh@sclhbg.org.