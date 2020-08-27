“We encouraged them to have discussions about family, faith and children right from the beginning,” said Mrs. Rosenstein.

It comes from first-hand experience. Mrs. Rosenstein was raised in the Catholic Church; Mr. Rosenstein in the Jewish tradition.

“Older generations, at the time we got married, looked down upon the idea of marrying someone from another faith, but times have certainly changed,” Mr. Rosenstein said. “We were very fortunate in terms of our own immediate family supporting us. I loved Terri’s parents, and a good part of it was how accepting they were of me, recognizing that I was of a different faith. We didn’t directly have resistance, but you could certainly see it around you then.”

“I have to say that I’ve been very blessed. Michael has always been very supportive of the Catholic Church and raising our kids in the faith. He has gone to numerous workshops and Masses, and given his time to the Church,” Mrs. Rosenstein said. “St. Joe’s is like our second home. We have many dear friends there and raised our four kids there.”

“Sure, it hasn’t been 50 years of bliss; you have roadblocks, but you work through them,” she added.

The Rosensteins married the summer after college graduation – she from Arizona State University and he from the University of Arizona. A year later, and with a four-month-old son, they drove cross country to Pennsylvania for a job opportunity.

“It was an exciting time, sort of a new adventure,” Mr. Rosenstein said. “We struggled at first, but no more than others our age. We were raising a toddler without any real parental involvement, and that was difficult because we did miss having our parents and family around us. But, we treated it as something exciting.”

It was a typical start for couples of their generation, Mrs. Rosenstein said. “You got married young, started a family, scrimped your pennies. You were excited when you bought your first house because you had saved for it, and you filled it with hand-me-down furniture. But then you kept progressing,” she said.

“The thing we’ve talked about with our friends as we’ve reached this milestone is that, you became grateful,” she added. “We have everything we need. We don’t need another thing, in the house. We have children and grandbabies. You come to learn how blessed you’ve been.”

Mr. Rosenstein agreed, and offered these words to couples hoping to reach their 50th anniversary some day: “The most important thing is communication. If you talk through all the subjects – spirituality, finances, anything – the most important thing is to be honest with each other. You need to be honest and faithful, and if you do that, you have a chance of going beyond the first five, seven or ten years to have a long lasting relationship.”

