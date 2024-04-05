Golden Apple Educators Announced for Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Seven educators from Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Harrisburg will be honored with the 2024 Golden Apple Award. The highest recognition given by the Diocese to principals and teachers, this honor commends the educator’s professional excellence, leadership, commitment to Catholic values, and devotion to teaching in a Catholic school.

The 2024 Golden Apple recipients for the Diocese of Harrisburg are:

Kimberly Winters, Principal, Saint Joseph Catholic School, Danville

Stephanie Bader, Middle School Language Arts and Religion, Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic School, Harrisburg

Tony Brill, Instrumental Music, Band Director, and Director of Fine and Performing Arts, Lancaster Catholic High School, Lancaster

Michael DiMarco, Theology, Bishop McDevitt High School, Harrisburg

Kelli Eisenberg, Music, Saint Francis Xavier Catholic School, Gettysburg

Kathleen Leandri, Mathematics, Trinity High School, Camp Hill

Karla Staub, Math, Religion and Language Arts, Saint Joseph Catholic School, York

Each Golden Apple recipient receives a certificate of achievement, a $5,000 cash award, a golden apple plated in 24-carat gold and an individual photo with Bishop Timothy Senior.

In the Diocese of Harrisburg, nearly 10,000 students are enrolled at 34 schools. High School students in the Diocese typically have a graduation rate over 98% and annually are offered more than $40 million in scholarship funds.

The Golden Apple Awards Program was established through the generosity of the Donahue Family Foundation, Inc., located in Pittsburgh, Pa. Jack and Rhodora Donahue are parents of 13 children; all were educated in Catholic schools. The Donahues were eager to express their deep appreciation to Catholic school teachers for providing quality academic and faith-filled education for their children. They established the awards program in Pittsburgh in 1992. To learn more about the Golden Apple Awards or Catholic Education visit www.GoCatholicSchools.org.

# # #