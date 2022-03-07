Golden Apple Teachers Announced for Diocese of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Six teachers and one principal from Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Harrisburg were recently honored with the 2022 Golden Apple Award. The highest recognition given by the Diocese to principals and teachers, this honor commends the educator’s professional excellence, leadership, commitment to Catholic values, and devotion to teaching in a Catholic school.

“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize these seven educators for their outstanding service to our students, our Catholic Schools and our Diocese,” said Bishop Ronald W. Gainer. “All of our educators have faced unprecedented difficulty because of COVID-19, yet time and again, they have met every challenge. The dedication these seven educators have shown has been witnessed by many in their respective schools and communities. It is because of this dedication and commitment to Catholic education, service and stewardship that they are being awarded. I commend each of them for a job well done.”

“The winners of the Golden Apple Awards this year are educators who lead with their faith, and who showed the tenacity during COVID to continue to focus on mission and on engaging students,” said Daniel Breen, Superintendent of Catholic Schools and Secretary for Education for the Diocese. “These educators are the standard-bearers for the selfless dedication, professionalism, and achievement of all our faculty and staff in the 35 Catholic schools in our Diocese.”

The 2022 Golden Apple recipients for the Diocese of Harrisburg are:

Lizabeth Miller, Kindergarten, Saint Joseph Catholic School, York

Michele Stager, English, Trinity High School, Camp Hill

Sara Wrightstone, Fifth grade, Harrisburg Catholic Elementary School, Harrisburg

Heather Hoffman, Middle School Director, York Catholic High School, York

Katie Cole-White, Pre-K, Saint Joan of Arc Catholic School, Hummelstown

Nicole Martin, Theology, Lancaster Catholic High School, Lancaster

Terry Klugh, Principal, Lancaster Catholic High School, Lancaster

Each Golden Apple recipient receives a certificate of achievement, a $5,000 cash award, a golden apple plated in 24-carat gold and an individual photo with Bishop Gainer.

In the Diocese of Harrisburg, nearly 10,000 students are enrolled at 35 schools. High School students in the Diocese typically have a graduation rate over 98% and annually are offered more than $40 million in scholarship funds.

The Golden Apple Awards Program was established through the generosity of the Donahue Family Foundation, Inc., located in Pittsburgh, Pa. Jack and Rhodora Donahue are parents of 13 children; all were educated in Catholic schools. The Donahue’s were eager to express their deep appreciation to Catholic school teachers for providing quality academic and faith-filled education for their children. They established the awards program in Pittsburgh in 1992. To learn more about the Golden Apple Awards or Catholic Education visit www.GoCatholicSchools.org.

# # #