At Good Shepherd School, Eclipse Offers Educational Opportunity

The solar eclipse offered lessons in astronomy and responsibility for students at Good Shepherd School in Camp Hill, where STEM education is a focus.

Aug. 21 marked the first day of school for grades 1-8 – kindergarteners started the following day – and classrooms were equipped to make the solar spectacular the target of the day’s lesson plan.

With live feeds from NASA projecting real-time views of the eclipse onto the classroom whiteboards, teachers and students looked on as the event traveled the width of the country, from Oregon to South Carolina.

Students in the elementary grades participated in hands-on projects to learn about the positions of the earth, moon and sun during an eclipse, and when the next one will occur. Those in middle school experienced the phenomenon first-hand, stepping outside with NASA-approved eclipse glasses to take a glimpse of its beauty.

“It was amazing!” Jessica Miller exclaimed as she handed one of several pairs of glasses to share with a classmate.

“I didn’t expect the sun to be as deep orange in color, or so small,” she observed. “I thought the sun would have been much brighter through the glasses, like yellow or white, but that shows how the glasses give us a real look at the sun.

Classmate Maddie Sprow said she was amazed by the live coverage of the towns that were in totality – the period of the eclipse during which the light from the sun was completely obscured by the moon.

“I would have loved to be in totality to see the darkness descend, and the diamond ring effect in the moments after the sun is totally eclipsed, but I’m so happy that our school allowed us to have this experience today,” Maddie said.

Good Shepherd School was one among a number of the schools in the diocese to give students the opportunity to view the eclipse.

“We were excited to give our students this chance, to be part of something so significant,” said Dr. Stephen Fry, Principal. “We also wanted to give them the opportunity to learn more about what happens during an eclipse.”

“Today was such a special day, and to have it take place on the first day of school really set the tone for the year,” he said. “STEM education continues to be a focus for us, and the eclipse offered us a great chance to incorporate STEM into our first day of the year.”

Stephanie Miller, who teaches middle school science and math, purchased the set of glasses for the students to share, and gave them serious instruction about the proper way to them in order to safely view the eclipse. In small groups, and guided by teachers, the students stepped outside for the inspirational sight, and then shared glasses with those still waiting for their turn.

“I wouldn’t want them to have to sit in the classroom and not get out and enjoy this,” Ms. Miller said. “We’re teaching them to appreciate Creation, science and nature, and wanted to take them beyond books and videos for the eclipse.”

The experience also offered a lesson in following protocol, procedures and rules.

In preparing students to view the eclipse, Ms. Miller told them: “This is not a rule you can bend. This is not a rule you can break. This is not a rule that we can discuss. You must use the glasses. Do not look at the sun without them.”

“The students were responsible in this activity, and they were prepared to handle it,” she said.

“They shared the glasses, they made sure all their classmates had to opportunity to view the eclipse, and they enjoyed it together,” Ms. Miller said. “It turned out to be a wonderful experience to get them excited for the whole school year. This is something they’ll always remember, and that momentum will continue.”

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness