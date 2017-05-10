Good Shepherd Student is Grand Champion of Engineering Fair

Good Shepherd School 8th grader Zachary Yaninek was recently awarded Jr. Grand Champion of the CASEF (Capital Area Science and Engineering Fair). This is the very highest honor presented to Zachary’s age group. Zachary’s project was among more than 250 junior division (grades 7 and 8) projects in CASEF this year. The CASEF brings together public and private school students from across 38 counties throughout the midstate.

Zachary’s winning chemistry project was entitled, “Fire after the Dryer: The Effect of Fabric Softener on the Flammability of Fabrics.” He tested the effects of different types of fabric softener (liquid, dryer sheets, and Dropps (a mineral-based fabric softener pod)) on the flammability of various fabrics commonly used for garments. The results indicated that the liquid softeners increased the flammability of all of the tested fabrics, whereas the dryer sheets and Dropps pods had no significant effect on the flammability of the fabrics.

Zachary was not the only Good Shepherd student excelling at CASEF this year. Gloria O’Neil’s project earned second place in her category and both Ava Green and Patrick Caffrey secured third place recognition in their categories. Congratulations also go to Good Shepherd teacher Ms. Stephanie Miller who has taught this talented group of young scientists since sixth grade.