The Great Locomotive Chase – Andrew’s Raid

Great daring exploits abound in Civil War history lore. Arguably the most daring of all occurred on April 12, 1862, the one-year anniversary of the war’s commencement at Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina.

In the spring of 1862, the war effort for the Confederacy was off track, especially so in the Western Theater in central Tennessee. When Fort Donelson, located 70 miles northwest of Nashville near the Kentucky border, fell after a brilliant campaign by Union General U.S. Grant, the Confederates were forced to retreat, giving northern forces control of the vital capital city. On April 6 and 7, Confederates lost the war’s first big battle around a remote log cabin Methodist church named Shiloh in southern Tennessee. The reeling Confederates slinked back into northern Mississippi and Alabama in dire straits. Their tenuous hold on the crucial railroad city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, located just 138 miles northwest of Atlanta, was also in peril.

Railroads were the arteries that fed both sides during the four-year Civil War. While the North had nearly 20,000 miles of track compared to 9,000 miles for the South, it was the South, whose vast rural territory was poorly served by a crudely primitive road network, which depended more heavily on rail commerce. Knocking out a rail line in the heart of the Confederacy was worth the risk, and in the cold, wet spring of 1862, Union high command was eager to disrupt the South’s capacity to supply itself. Not surprising, the Western and Atlantic Railroad single track line from Atlanta to Chattanooga caught the eye of an adventurous spy named James Andrews – a civilian from Kentucky who served both the North and the South as a double agent spy.

In the war’s first year, he had crossed enemy lines south to deliver the Confederacy’s need for opiates and other medical supplies of which they were woefully in short supply. Andrews’ main goal was to make money, not secure allegiance to a cause, so in his many travels to Atlanta he became very familiar with the W & A rail line that not only hauled freight, but Confederate troops to the front in Tennessee as well. Some 50 locomotives and 660 freight cars plus 25 passenger cars traveled up and down the line during the week. Though it was a single track line, track sidings and precise timings gave steam-driven engines the opportunity to pass each other, and waiting trains would take on much needed wood and water. It was a complicated, precise schedule, which was wholly surprising given the South’s rudimentary transportation system.

Before the war, James Andrews was given $5,000 by his father to make a go of a stone mill in Kentucky, while he was courting two women to be his eventual wife. Soon after the mill was turning a profit, a tragic fire consumed it in the late 1850s. It was a total loss; destitute, his first love dumped him and his second mysteriously died in her sleep a short time after. Andrews would always be in a search to make a great sum of money to repay his father, who had grown cross with his son over the strange but sad turn of events.

When war broke out in April 1861, Andrews’ life was looking brighter as Americans began killing each other by the tens of thousands on battlefields named Bull Run and Shiloh.

Standing 6’3” and weighing nearly 200 pounds, Andrews was a dashing, commanding figure and soon he was in love again with a younger Elizabeth Layton while he was working as a house painter and music teacher in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. The two set a wedding date of June 7, 1862, just as Andrews was changing trades into working as a spy, which made him considerable more income than painting homes in rural Kentucky.

In the summer of 1861 up North, recruiting volunteers to fight in the Union armies was of paramount importance. In Ohio, large religious services were held and afterwards army recruiters would capitalize on young men in the audience who had just listened to a patriotic sermon or homily extolling the virtues of fighting for one’s country. At one outdoor Mass in Steubenville, Ohio, recruiters from the 2nd, 21st and 33rd Ohio signed up young men to don the blue and fight for the Union cause.

Little did those innocent young men know what adventure and fame awaited them in northwest Georgia the next spring.

Union Brigadier General Ormsby Mitchell was eager to exploit the Union’s successes. The 1829 graduate of West Point – the same class as Confederate General Robert E. Lee – met with Andrews in March 1862 about damaging the Confederate’s ability to supply Chattanooga, which had General Mitchell’s eye. If Chattanooga fell, Atlanta was next in the Union crosshairs.

While not much is known about the meeting between Andrews and Mitchell, shortly after, Andrews recruited 22 volunteers from these three Ohio regiments to aid him in crippling the W & A Railroad. Rumor had it that Mitchell gave Andrews nearly $50,000 in gold to pull off the daring plan of stealing a locomotive near Atlanta, and then racing that engine north to Chattanooga, destroying the rail line that featured 13 wooden bridges and a massive tunnel that was an engineering marvel 100 miles north of Atlanta. The railroad winded its way through the most mountainous region in the entire Confederacy, where the southern Appalachians arched northward into Tennessee and Virginia.

It rained for 14 days straight in late March and April that spring of ’62, and in the drenching drip, Andrews and his raiders set off on foot through northern Alabama and southern Tennessee in route to Chattanooga where they boarded a train for Atlanta.

The plan was to steal the locomotive, The General, a 4-4-0 train that was built in Patterson, New Jersey, a few years before the war. The first stop out of Atlanta was Big Shanty in Marietta, where the train’s engineer, William Fuller, and crewmates stopped for breakfast every day. Breakfast was a hefty 25 cents at the Fletcher Hotel, and Fuller left the train idle, unguarded given there was a Confederate military camp right next to the train station. Who would be so brazen as to steal a train in the heart of the Confederacy?

“Someone is running off with your train,” a hotel worker yelled to Fuller as he was eating his pancakes. Andrews hopped in the engine, stowing his men inside a box car armed with .44 caliber pistols which were lethal at a considerable distance. The General quickly was up to speed, 16 mph, with two boxcars attached to the locomotive, which, when pushed, could go as fast as 60 mph full throttle. Given the line’s multiple curves around mountains and steep grades, The General was adept at handling the challenging terrain.

James Andrews was a cool customer, and stealing the engine went smoother than he expected. Soon some five miles up the line, Andrews stopped the train to cut the telegraph wires and destroy the track. “It was a thrilling moment!” William Pittenger, one of Andrews’ raiders, wrote afterwards. “Victory or death hung on every moment.”

But the overconfident Andrews began making small mistakes. When he passed a hand rail car with a crew of workers, Andrews asked to borrow a crow bar, which he wanted to use to tear up track. Why he did not take more tools, steal the hand car, and tie up the workers in hindsight seems foolish.

What Andrews did not count on was the pluck of William Fuller, The General’s able and staunch Confederate engineer, who flew out of the Fletcher Hotel with his napkin still tucked under his chin. He ran at nearly a full sprint for five-miles following his beloved, but stolen train. And when the bewildered railroad crew saw Fuller running up the tracks followed by two of his train staff, they were amazed at his tenacity and resolute firmness in tracking down the stolen train.

Yet, Andrews was already some 20 miles ahead of him, puffing along at times going 40 mph.

Fuller commandeered the hand car, which was pushed along by poles, not the see-saw type pump, so the cart’s propulsion was strenuous. Downhill, the cart was nearly uncontrollable, reaching speeds of 40 mph. It was a dangerous pursuit by Fuller, who risked everything in pursuit.

The handcar also allowed Fuller to lift the car around the area where the raiders had crudely ripped up the track. In addition, where the raiders had uncoupled the extra box car, Fuller was able to dismount and get around that obstacle too. He was wary, but aggressive in his pursuit.

Some 30 miles into the race north, Andrews had to wait on a siding for a passing train headed south. There, he lost valuable time waiting, though he was able to re-fuel water and wood to keep the steam at max pressure. A heavy rain began to fall, and Andrews’ judgment was again clouded, when he failed to destroy the locomotive Yonah sitting on a siding fueled and ready to roll.

Andrews saw no need to take on more tools to destroy tracks nor fill his boxcar with burning materials to fire the Etowah bridge – a large wooden tress bridge – which if burned would have almost assured him of pulling off his daring feat.

When Fuller, exhausted from handcar manual locomotion, saw the Yonah, he could not believe his luck. He quickly fired up the aging train, and sped off north after Andrews and The General. Andrews still had no idea he was being pursued, yet he pushed the engine hard, burning through fuel and water at an alarming rate. Andrews nearly collided with a southbound train, the Catoosa, at Calhoun, narrowly missing the train by inches at the siding junction. Soon, another southbound train, the Texas, one that Andrews had not planned for coming southward, forced The General to pull over, again burning fuel in the wait.

When Fuller saw the Texas, a locomotive made in Patterson just like The General, come upon him, he hopped in the newer train and chased after Andrews in reverse. This brilliant move allowed Fuller to hitch up to a boxcar that Andrews had discarded almost on a whim to impede any pursuers as a precaution. Fuller was the one thinking and plotting, not Andrews.

At full throttle, Fuller raced the Texas after The General. Andrews, confident he was in the clear except for low fuel, was shocked when he saw the steam puffs of the chasing locomotive coming upon him quickly. Now there was no time to tear up rails, or block the line. Andrews’ hubris and poor planning were coming to haunt the raiders who were panicked to see the Texas race after them.

Andrews’ raiders threw 18 rail ties at the Texas, with most bouncing off the tracks, given the high speed chase. Both engines were hurdling north at full throttle, now reaching speeds of nearly 60 mph. Never did the raiders fire shots, and several times they could have set-up an ambush around a corner, but chose not to, again to Fuller’s amazement. At Tunnel Hill, Andrews was losing steam quickly as he was throwing in hats, belts, saddlebags and engine oil to keep up his tender fire. Why he did not shut the engine down at the edge of the tunnel and scurry away with his men is also a mystery.

The General slowly ran out of power just outside of the town of Ringgold on an uphill grade.

Instead of a gunfight, Andrews commanded his men to flee on foot, scattering in every direction. The great locomotive chase was over. And soon all of Andrews’ men were captured by hound dogs and local militia who knew every nook and cranny of the northern Georgia mountains.

Within days, all 20 raiders and Andrews were captured and thrown into a slave jail called the “Hole” in Chattanooga, overseen by a “drunkard, and uncouth man” named Swims who beat and mistreated his new captives.

So outraged by the daylight crime, Southern newspapers demanded swift retribution. On May 1, the prisoners were moved (ironically by The General) to Atlanta into another prison where squalor was too the rule. Andrews was the first to be tried, and though he pleaded that he harmed no Southerners and that this was a military raid, he was condemned to be hung along with eight of his raiders.

Amazingly, Andrews escaped prison and made it out of Atlanta. The escape was every bit as daring as the raid. On the run for a day, he was soon re-captured and hanged before a large crowd on June 7, 1862 – the day he was to marry his beloved Elizabeth as a rich man and hero of the North. In the cheering crowd was a quiet William Fuller, who was once again back to engineering The General. He, now, skipped breakfast at the Fletcher Hotel in Marietta every time he stopped at Big Shanty station in route to Chattanooga.

Afterword:

Andrews was really strangled, not hanged, since being such a large man, his feet hit the crowd and he slowly suffocated instead of dying swiftly. Nobody in the crowd seemed to be bothered by Andrews’ slow demise. Eight other of Andrews’ men were also hanged that same day. The Confederates soon rethought the swift retribution. Fearing their spies and military operatives engaging in equally covert activities would be treated with swift vengeance should they be caught, began a more due process type of legal action.

This legal delay, however, compounded the 12 surviving raiders suffering in jail. On October 16, the prisoners, with the help of two African American slaves, broke out of jail. Eight were able to escape with four being re-captured quickly. The escape was nothing short of miraculous. Two of the men floated 150 miles through the swamps and thickets of the Apalachicola River to the Gulf of Mexico. All eight made it to their units to fight again for the Union. Several died in the war’s last year in combat on southern battlefields. The four who were re-captured feared that they would be hanged immediately, but mercy prevailed and they were exchanged as prisoners of war soon after.

President Abraham Lincoln, upon hearing of the heroic exploits of the raiders, approved the first ever Medal of Honor medals bestowed upon several of the raiders, both to those who had been hanged and to those who had escaped. George Andrews, a Kentuckian like Lincoln, did not receive the Medal of Honor since he was a civilian. He was buried in a crude grave in central Atlanta and after the war was moved and reinterred with several of his fellow raiders in the National Cemetery in downtown Chattanooga – the ultimate destination he had planned to take The General by a great theft.

Writer’s Biographical Note:

No student of this fascinating Civil War tale gets more than ankle deep before running into William Pittenger – one of Andrew’s raiders who survived the escape attempt in October 1862 and was exchanged as a prisoner soon after – the schoolteacher, soldier, raider, then Protestant preacher, wrote four books about the raid: Daring and Suffering: The Great Railroad Adventure (1863); Capturing a Locomotive: A History of Secret Service in the Late War (1882); Daring and Suffering: A History of the Andrews’ Railroad Raid (1887); and The Great Locomotive Chase (1889) all penned with slightly different insights over a 25-year span.

One must be very careful because Pittenger suffers a bit of too much of Pittenger at times, though without his accounts we would be less knowledgeable about this six-hour train chase.

The best book by far is Stealing the General, by attorney-turned-historian Russell Bonds, written in 2007. He chronicles the pre-planning and the actual chase, and the book’s strength may be the aftermath, jailing and escape, which is every bit as harrowing a story as the chase is. The Wild Train, published in 1956, is more a compilation of firsthand accounts rather than narrative, but it has some gem conclusions that shed light on the actual raid. That same year, Walt Disney came out with a movie: The Great Locomotive Chase, which had numerous inaccuracies including gunfire, the burning of a boxcar on a bridge and the other usual cinematic embellishments.

There was also silent film done in 1929, The General, starring Buster Keaton, which was a loosely based and rudimentary treatment of the raid. There are several other worthy shorter books on the chase that tell the story in condensed fashion. In seventh grade, I read Daring and Suffering (1887), and it was the best book of my childhood. If you want to visit the scene of the raid, the still active rail line remains almost completely as it was along with several refurbished train depots that lay out the chase. The General locomotive is on display in Kennesaw, GA, in the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History operated by the Smithsonian – very worth a visit. The General looks as if it could still go 60 mph in a great chase!

