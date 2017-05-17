Harrisburg Catholic Students Receive OSTC Scholarships via UGI Energy Services

UGI Energy Services LLC presented a check in the amount of $8,000 for scholarship opportunities for students at Harrisburg Catholic Elementary School, through the diocese’s Neumann Scholarship Foundation and the company’s participation in Pennsylvania’s Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC) program. The presentation was made May 3 at the school’s Holy Family campus.

The Neumann Scholarship Foundation was established by the diocese in response to the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program providing scholarships to eligible students to attend the school of their choice. This year, nearly 3,000 students are receiving support for their education. According to the foundation, many parents would be unable to make their desired choice for the child’s education without this support.

“Neumann Scholarship Foundation is an important resource for many families in Dauphin and Perry Counties,” said Sen. John DiSanto. “These corporate partnerships enable hundreds of students to have access to high quality education, which might not have been available to them, had they not received scholarship support.”

Students holding the check are, from left, Jazmin Loja, Matthew Morehead, Taylor Rodriguez, Hadrian Ramos, Brandon Montoya and Sabastian Barrera-Coplin.

Back row from left are Lawrence Godlasky, Director of Government Affairs for UGI Energy Services; Chuck Erdman, staff member representing Sen. DiSanto; Jaclyn Nawa, Communications Specialist for UGI Energy Services; Father Edward J. Quinlan, Diocesan Secretary for Education; and David Rushinski, principal of Harrisburg Catholic Elementary School.

The OSTC program is available to Pennsylvania businesses paying certain specific state taxes and deemed eligible for participation by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. This year marks the fourth year of participation in the OSTC program by UGI Energy Services, which markets natural gas, electricity and liquid fuels to commercial, institutional and industrial customers.

(For information about the Neumann Scholarship Foundation and the EITC and OSTC programs, visit www.hbgdiocese.org/giving/ostc-program-information-for-businesses/ or contact Paula Lasecki, Diocesan Director of Development, at 717-657-4804 or plasecki@hbgdiocese.org.

For information on Harrisburg Catholic Elementary School, visit www.hbgcathelem.org or call 717-232-2551 of the Holy Family Campus or 717-234-3797 for the Cathedral Campus.)