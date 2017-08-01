Harrisburg Diocesan Charismatic Day of Renewal

September 16, 2017, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cardinal Keeler Center, Harrisburg

“The Holy Spirit – Fountain of Grace”

The keynote speaker will be Rev. William “Bill” Cosgrove, a 12-year service team member for the Charismatic Renewal and current Liaison for the Charismatic Renewal under Timothy Cardinal Dolan in the Archdiocese of New York. For 32 years, Father Cosgrove has been an active member of the International Fraternity of Priests, one of a number of priest support groups that is a strong advocate of priestly fraternity. He is also an active member of the Clarkstown Ethics Board, New City Rotary and the Clarkstown Ecumenical Clergy Association.

The $20 program cost includes lunch. Checks can be made payable to “Diocese of Harrisburg.” Deadline for registration to include lunch is September 5. To register, or for additional information, go to: www.aliveinthespirit.net or www.hbgdiocese.org/renewal or call Mary Ann at 717-564-7709.