Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Awards Scholarships

The Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is pleased to announce the winners of three scholarships. The awards were presented to Catholic senior girls for their freshman year at an accredited college, university or trade school. Scholarships were awarded to the following recipients:

Kelly Brittingham is a parishioner at St. Theresa Parish, New Cumberland. Her pastor is Father J. Michael Mc Fadden. Kelly graduated from Trinity High School in Camp Hill and is attending Mansfield University, majoring in Elementary and Special Education.

Julia Lersch is a parishioner at Holy Infant Parish in Manchester. Her pastor is Father Mark E. Weiss. Julia graduated from Red Land High School and is attending Seton Hill University, majoring in the Physician Assistant Program of Study.

Alyssa Menko is a parishioner from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Mount Carmel. Her pastor is Father Francis J. Karwacki. Alyssa graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School and is attending West Chester University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Communication Studies and English.

Since the inception of the Scholarship Award Program in 2006, the Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women has awarded 25 scholarships to young women throughout the Harrisburg Diocese. The council extends its warmest congratulations and best wishes to the 2017 winners and all those who submitted applications.