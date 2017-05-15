Annual Convention of the Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women

The 92nd annual convention of the Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women illustrated the global connection of Catholic women through their service, ministry and charity to their families, parishes, communities and the universal Church.

The efforts and good works of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women were evident at the convention, which was hosted by the Northern District on May 1 at the Cardinal Keeler in Harrisburg. The event highlighted the activities of its three Commissions – Spirituality, Service and Leadership – and moved attendees’ to respond with giving hearts.

Such displays of charity included collections for baby clothing and migrant ministry, and exhibits concerning the promotion of religious vocations, a scholarships for high school senior girls, Catholic Charities, Catholic Relief Services, the Hispanic Apostolate, a prayer shawl ministry, pro-life activities and fair trade items.

Membership in the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women is open to all women of the Harrisburg Diocese 18 years of age and older. The council provides a network of support through affiliated parish Council of Catholic Women organizations, offers opportunities for personal faith growth, and promotes Catholic values through the Spiritual and Corporal Works of Mercy.

The efforts of members from the parish, district and diocesan councils are joined in Christ in sharing the Good News

“We are apostolic descendants in a line that is traced to Our Lord,” said keynote speaker Maribeth Stewart, President-Elect of the National Council of Catholic Women. “We have the immense privilege of being members of his Church and a religion that ensures the purity of our faith and that encourages – indeed, expects – us to practice good works.”

(For more information on the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, visit www.hdccw.webs.com or connect with representatives of your parish or district council.)

By Jen Reed, The Catholic Witness