Harrisburg Pilgrims Revel in Faith-Deepening Experience

On Nov. 15, two buses filled with 71 pilgrims from the Diocese of Harrisburg made the nine-hour, 550-mile trek to Indianapolis to participate in the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC). Rob Williams, Diocesan Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, led the delegation of 52 youth and 19 chaperones representing 13 parishes. Father Peter DiTomasso, pastor of Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Fairfield and St. Rita Parish in Blue Ridge Summit, and Father Job Foote, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Annville, were among the chaperones. Continuing a partnership begun in 2011, a group of 10 youth and three adult chaperones from Mary Queen of Peace Parish on the Carlisle Barracks, which belongs to the Archdiocese for the Military Services, also traveled with the Harrisburg delegation.

A Mass for the participants from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware kicked off the four-day pilgrimage on Thursday afternoon. Archbishop James Tobin of Newark was the principal celebrant. The pilgrims also had the opportunity to select five workshops to explore various topics within the Catholic faith, along with plenary sessions in the Lucas Oil Stadium with 25,000 participants in attendance. These sessions included well-known Christian artists such as Toby Mac, Sarah Kroger and Matt Maher. Chris Stefanick, Sister Miriam James Heidland, and Dr. Roy Petitfils were among the leading Catholic speakers addressing the youth. The monks of St. Meinrad Archabbey led the stadium in sung prayer as part of Eucharistic Adoration on Friday evening. The stadium, packed with youth, fell completely silent for 15 minutes as the pilgrims knelt before the Eucharist.

Throughout the conference, priests were available for the Sacrament of Reconciliation, and many religious orders and organizations were on hand to explain their ministries. For example, many youth and adults from the Harrisburg delegation helped to pack meals for Catholic Relief Services to be distributed in Burkina Faso. Finally, Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles was the principal celebrant for the closing liturgy Saturday evening. Hundreds of priests, who accompanied their youth to Indianapolis, concelebrated.

The opportunities for fellowship, prayer, faith exploration and fun made a major impression on the youth from the Harrisburg area. For Bill Cantwell of Carlisle, the most memorable aspect of NCYC was the speakers. He added, “NCYC changed me by exposing me to thousands of other teens that shared my faith. I learned to be more outgoing and vibrant with my faith to others.”

For Joseph Lynch of Boiling Springs, the most memorable experience was the time he spent meeting other teenagers who shared the same beliefs. Joseph said that the NCYC made him more confident in expressing his morals and values in public.

Meg Ulrich of Carlisle highlighted the time in the stadium after the closing liturgy concluded. “Everyone was so happy. We were singing and dancing to Church music and you could just feel the good vibes in the room,” she said. “It was an incredible moment that I will never forget.”

William Settle of Mary Queen of Peace Parish was impressed by the procession of the monstrance into the stadium. He remarked that NCYC opened his eyes to the many ways God works in our lives and the importance of living to the fullest the life that God has given us. He also shared that NCYC has changed him in a way that has turned him more towards God. The conference helped him realize that “God really is EVERYWHERE and that we are never alone,” he stressed.

Hanna Manning of St. Rita Parish in Blue Ridge Summit said that she was also drawn to the “amazing key speakers and their inspirational stories of how God changed their lives without them realizing it.” She added, “They each had an insightful story of love and how they had faith in God’s plan for them!” Hanna also said that NCYC has changed her perspective on failure and unexpected events. “Everything that happens is supposed to happen, and each event pushes you closer to God’s plan for you, even if you may not understand it at the moment. Have faith in God and His plans for you.”

Hanna said that she learned that “faith is saying ‘Yes’ to God’s plan, even if you may not know or understand what it is. God is the true definition of love and does everything out of unconditional love. God works in mysterious ways, and we have to have faith and say ‘Yes’ to His plans.”

For the adults traveling with the teens, the pilgrimage also boosted their faith. There were many breakout sessions focused on parenting and ministering to youth. Maureen Cantwell commented that the late night fellowship within the group after a long day of NCYC programming impressed her the most. “At the pizza party at the hotel following the Friday evening events, the teens were so relaxed. We had nowhere to go, and the teens were having a good time together, laughing and enjoying themselves. It was remarkable because even though it was late and all were tired, they didn’t want to go to bed.”

She observed in the days after the pilgrimage, “NCYC continues to feed me spiritually; the messages that the speakers sent to the teens also speak to me.”

Marybeth Ulrich of Mary Queen of Peace recalled Chris Stefanick’s challenge to evangelize. “He roleplayed God’s responses to some common claims of those lacking faith. To those who argue that they need clearer signs to believe in God, Chris replied (as God), ‘Did you not notice EVERYTHING?’ To those who complain, ‘Why does God let people go hungry in Haiti?’ Stefanick replied (for God), ‘I was going to ask you about that.’” Marybeth observed that Stefanick turned the tables on the pilgrims, “daring us to live our faith and do God’s work.”

Several parents shared their appreciation of the impact that NCYC had on their children. Matt Lissner was impressed by the scale of the event and the opportunity his daughter Lanie had to share in our faith and grow spiritually with so many Catholic teens. He also shared that he thought that “Lanie came back with a greater sense of understanding and compassion.”

Machele Lynch was grateful that her son Joseph “had a chance to worship with 20,000+ youth from around the U.S. It showed him that many of his peers share his faith and gave him a sense of the universal Church.”

Susan Settle sensed her son William’s excitement upon his return from Indianapolis. “When he came home, William told me that ‘Being Catholic is the best!’” She said that the pilgrimage changed him in a way that deepened his faith more than it already is.

Rob Williams is the veteran of 14 NCYCs. Yet he still focuses on the privilege of organizing and traveling with the teens and chaperones of the Diocese of Harrisburg to Indianapolis. “I feel truly blessed and enriched by the experience,” he said. “As in any pilgrimage experience, the teens, pastors and chaperones who traveled with us to NCYC were there by God’s invitation. I am deeply grateful that so many said yes to God’s invitation. I pray that God will continue the good work that was begun in and through this conference and the efforts of so many.”

The theme of NCYC was, “Called.” Each day was a variation of the theme beginning with “Called to Be More.” Friday’s focus was “Called to Listen,” and Saturday’s theme was “Called to Service.” The 71 pilgrims from the Diocese of Harrisburg were challenged not to be complacent in their faith. NCYC definitely delivered on its theme. It took good kids and challenged them to be great. Thanks to all who helped make the biennial trek to Indianapolis possible!

(Marybeth Ulrich assists in youth ministry, and was an NCYC chaperone for the group from Mary Queen of Peace.)

By Marybeth Ulrich, Special to The Witness