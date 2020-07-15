The Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women presented Natalie Torta, a parishioner at St. Catherine Labouré Parish in Harrisburg, with their annual scholarship award. The HDCCW scholarship is awarded on the basis of scholastic achievement, leadership and character as well as community and Church involvement. Natalie was selected from a field of outstanding candidates who meet high academic and community service standards. She is to be commended for her academic achievements at Bishop McDevitt High School, her involvement in the community and her faithful service at St. Catherine Labouré. This fall, Natalie will be attending Mount St. Mary’s University, majoring in Communications (PR) and Graphic Design.

Since the inception of the Scholarship Award Program in 2006, the Harrisburg Diocesan Council of Catholic Women has awarded 34 scholarships to young women throughout the Harrisburg Diocese.