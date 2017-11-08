FIND US ONLINE
November 8, 2017

High School Athletes Gather with Bishop for Rosary Rally

Now in its third year, the Rosary Rally for High School Athletes drew some 300 student-athletes, coaches and parents to Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg Oct. 23, as Bishop Ronald Gainer led participants in praying the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary. The rally was sponsored by Sports Leader, a Catholic, virtue-grounded organization designed to help coaches and athletes integrate the pillars of virtue, mentoring, ceremony and Catholic identity into their athletic endeavors. For information on the formation program, visit www.sportsleader.org.

