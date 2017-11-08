High School Athletes Gather with Bishop for Rosary Rally

Now in its third year, the Rosary Rally for High School Athletes drew some 300 student-athletes, coaches and parents to Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg Oct. 23, as Bishop Ronald Gainer led participants in praying the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary. The rally was sponsored by Sports Leader, a Catholic, virtue-grounded organization designed to help coaches and athletes integrate the pillars of virtue, mentoring, ceremony and Catholic identity into their athletic endeavors. For information on the formation program, visit www.sportsleader.org.
Search Our Site
Story Archives
Catholic News Service
-
St. Frances Cabrini is modern model for handling migration, pope says
on November 8, 2017 at 4:56 pm
-
Stop taking smartphone snapshots during Mass, pope says
on November 8, 2017 at 2:06 pm
-
Update: USCCB president decries mass shooting at Texas Baptist church
on November 7, 2017 at 7:17 pm
-
Nation's leaders urged to 'engage in real debate' on curbing gun violence
on November 7, 2017 at 6:35 pm