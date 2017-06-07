Highmark Foundation Honors School Nurse at St. Patrick’s in Carlisle

To the students of St. Patrick School in Carlisle, she is known as “Nurse Mary.” Mary Gronkiewicz is there to help with everyday scrapes and illnesses, but also works with some students to manage significant life challenges.

Ms. Gronkiewicz was recently honored by the Highmark Foundation in its third annual Advancing Excellence in School Nursing Awards, created to honor and recognize the important role that school nurses play in keeping children healthy.

St. Patrick School Principal Ricman Fly highlighted Ms. Gronkiewicz’s dedication over her years of service.

“She has helped thousands of students, parents, and faculty with health related issues. She is a wonderful blessing to all she meets,” Mr. Fly said.

Ms. Gronkiewicz was recognized in the Spirit of the Year category, in which winners serve as a role model and display a love for the school nursing profession; compassion and caring for students, staff and families; and a willingness to learn and advance the school nursing profession. Ms. Gronkiewicz was presented with $1,500 to use for professional development or health-related programs at St. Patrick.

School secretary Kathy Hawkins has worked with Ms. Gronkiewicz for 11 years and sees the nurse’s influence on a daily basis.

“Nurse Mary has been invaluable to the children and staff at St. Patrick School,” Ms. Hawkins said. “She has gone above and beyond any normal nurse duties. She takes the time to get to know each child personally and provides tender and loving care to all students. She treats the children like they are her very own.”

“We are so blessed to have her as part of our faculty.”

Ms. Gronkiewicz has been a nurse at St. Patrick School for 16 years. Her previous professional expertise was as a nurse in the Navy. She said one of the biggest misconceptions of her job at the school is that she only has to deal with cuts and bruises. She said the job really can involve so much more these days.

And that’s one of the reasons Highmark decided to honor school nurses.

“I continue to be impressed by the advanced knowledge and skills demonstrated by school nurses,” said Highmark Foundation President Yvonne Cook. “With an increasing number of children entering schools with chronic conditions such as cardiac issues, autism, autoimmune diseases and cancer, school nurses face the challenge of managing their care during the school day.”