The life patterns of almost everyone have been impacted by the recent health crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus. Holy Family Radio has been a beacon in the night of this terrible storm. For almost 10 years, the station has aired daily broadcasts of the Holy Mass and many other inspirational programs. Holy Family Radio is available locally at 720 AM on the radio dial. Its signal can also be streamed 24/7 at www.720whyf.com, or via an app.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to be there for people with this ministry to share and nourish their Catholic faith during this time of crisis,” said Betty Girven, President of the Board of Directors of the ministry.

The local non-profit has been severely affected by the health crisis. Girven explains, “We had to postpone our Spring Fundraising Dinner. This is traditionally our single biggest source of funds during the year.”

Holy Family Radio hopes to do at least some of that by holding what they pray will be an above average on-air pledge drive during the month of May. The month-long drive will be similar to the one held last October, replacing lengthy interruptions of programming by volunteers extolling the many benefits of a local Catholic radio station with shorter messages highlighting the critical need for funds.

The May drive will be dedicated to the Holy Spirit and the Holy Family. “We are asking people to say a prayer for Holy Family Radio and then to select a date in May and send in their donation,” explained LeonaFrances Woskowiak, a founding member of the ministry. She continued, “We got positive feedback about the changes that we made in October to the pledge drive, so we are continuing in that direction and praying that people will respond and help us to continue our work.”

“This is an act of faith on our part,” said Girven. “We most certainly need to have a successful campaign so that we will continue bringing God’s Word to the people. This station belongs to the people of the Diocese. We have faith that the listeners will respond.”

Donations can be made online at www.720whyf.com or via mail to Holy Family Radio, Inc., PO Box 6028, Lancaster, PA 17607-6028. The ministry is volunteer based. Those interested in helping are welcome. Questions can be sent to contact@720whyf.com.