Holy Hours for Life

The following is a listing, provided by the Diocesan Office of Family and Respect Life Ministries, of parishes that will be holding a Holy Hour for Life on Respect Life Sunday, Oct. 1.
Berwick – Immaculate Conception BVM, 1 p.m.
Blue Ridge Summit – St. Rita, 12 p.m.
Camp Hill – Good Shepherd, 12:30 p.m.
Coal Township – Our Lady of Hope, 10 a.m.
Columbia – St. Peter, 11:30 a.m.
Danville – St. Joseph, 11:30 a.m.
Doylesburg – Our Lady of Refuge, 4 p.m.
Ephrata – Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 1 p.m.
Fairfield – Immaculate Conception BVM at 12 p.m.
Hanover – St. Joseph, 3 p.m.
Hanover – St. Vincent de Paul, 8:30 a.m.
Harrisburg – Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick, 10:30 a.m.
Harrisburg – Saint Catherine Labouré, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisburg – Holy Name of Jesus, 3 p.m.
Hershey – St. Joan of Arc, 3 p.m.
Lancaster – St. Anthony of Padua, 11:30 a.m.
Mechanicsburg – St. Katharine Drexel, 12:15-7 p.m.
Millersburg – Queen of Peace, 9:30 a.m.
Orrtanna – St. Ignatius Loyola, 11:30 a.m.
Rohrerstown – St. Leo the Great, 1 p.m.
Selinsgrove – St. Pius X, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg – Our Lady of the Visitation, 12 p.m.
Steelton – Prince of Peace, 11:30 a.m.
Sunbury – St. Monica, 3 p.m.
Trevorton – St. Patrick, 8 a.m.
Waynesboro – St. Andrew the Apostle, 12 p.m.
York – St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
York – St. Rose of Lima, 9 a.m.
** Other Dates and Times during Respect Life Month
Chambersburg – Corpus Christi, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Dauphin – St. Matthew the Apostle, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.
Mercersburg – St. Luke the Evangelist Mission, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
New Holland – Our Lady of Lourdes, Oct. 2 and Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.