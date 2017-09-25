Holy Hours for Life

The following is a listing, provided by the Diocesan Office of Family and Respect Life Ministries, of parishes that will be holding a Holy Hour for Life on Respect Life Sunday, Oct. 1.

Berwick – Immaculate Conception BVM, 1 p.m.

Blue Ridge Summit – St. Rita, 12 p.m.

Camp Hill – Good Shepherd, 12:30 p.m.

Coal Township – Our Lady of Hope, 10 a.m.

Columbia – St. Peter, 11:30 a.m.

Danville – St. Joseph, 11:30 a.m.

Doylesburg – Our Lady of Refuge, 4 p.m.

Ephrata – Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 1 p.m.

Fairfield – Immaculate Conception BVM at 12 p.m.

Hanover – St. Joseph, 3 p.m.

Hanover – St. Vincent de Paul, 8:30 a.m.

Harrisburg – Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick, 10:30 a.m.

Harrisburg – Saint Catherine Labouré, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisburg – Holy Name of Jesus, 3 p.m.

Hershey – St. Joan of Arc, 3 p.m.

Lancaster – St. Anthony of Padua, 11:30 a.m.

Mechanicsburg – St. Katharine Drexel, 12:15-7 p.m.

Millersburg – Queen of Peace, 9:30 a.m.

Orrtanna – St. Ignatius Loyola, 11:30 a.m.

Rohrerstown – St. Leo the Great, 1 p.m.

Selinsgrove – St. Pius X, 4 p.m.

Shippensburg – Our Lady of the Visitation, 12 p.m.

Steelton – Prince of Peace, 11:30 a.m.

Sunbury – St. Monica, 3 p.m.

Trevorton – St. Patrick, 8 a.m.

Waynesboro – St. Andrew the Apostle, 12 p.m.

York – St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

York – St. Rose of Lima, 9 a.m.

** Other Dates and Times during Respect Life Month

Chambersburg – Corpus Christi, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Dauphin – St. Matthew the Apostle, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Mercersburg – St. Luke the Evangelist Mission, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

New Holland – Our Lady of Lourdes, Oct. 2 and Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.