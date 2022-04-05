Holy Week 2022 Liturgies with Bishop Ronald Gainer

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, invites the faithful to join him in-person and via live stream for Holy Week celebrations from Saint Patrick Cathedral.

Holy Week is the week between Palm Sunday and Easter and it is the most important week in the Catholic Liturgical Year. The Triduum, which is Holy Thursday through Holy Saturday, is a time when we remember the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“During this holiest time of the year, we are called to reflect more deeply on the death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, and to accept the gifts of forgiveness and reconciliation won for us by His Passion, Death, and Resurrection. This is a time of renewed faith, knowing that a God who raised His Son from the dead will never abandon us,” said Bishop Gainer. “I pray that all people will open their hearts to receive the gift of Christ’s love this Easter, and will live in the joy and hope this love brings to us.”

Bishop Gainer invites all the faithful to join him for Mass during this special time. All Masses can be attended in-person at Saint Patrick Cathedral and also viewed via live stream on the Cathedral’s YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2P77vZu.

April 9 – Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m.

Palm Sunday is the last Sunday of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week. This is the day we commemorate Jesus’ arrival to Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover. Jesus rode a young donkey into the city and was greeted by a large crowd with palm branches. The people placed these branches and their coats on the ground as Jesus passed by.

April 11 – Chrism Mass, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 2 p.m.

This Mass focuses on the priesthood and our priests renew their ordination promises. Bishop Gainer will consecrate all holy oils that parishes and the Diocese will use throughout the year in celebrating the sacraments.

April 14 – Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 5:30 p.m.

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper celebrates the institution of the Most Holy Eucharist by Jesus Christ. The Mass concludes with the Blessed Sacrament being placed in a special repository in the Cathedral and the faithful staying to keep watch in prayer, which recalls the disciples staying with our Lord in the Garden of Gethsemane.

April 15 – Good Friday, Celebration of the Lord’s Passion followed by Confessions, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 12 Noon.

This solemn service includes the reading of the Passion of Christ. Those assembled then offer special prayers for the entire world. A large crucifix is then venerated by the people. Time for confessions will be available following the Liturgy. This is the only day of the year when no Mass is celebrated.

April 16 – Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 8:00 p.m.

This Mass begins with the kindling of a blazing fire to remind all that there is no darkness, no death, that Christ cannot conquer. Water is blessed and new adult members of the Church are baptized, confirmed and receive Holy Communion for the first time.

April 17 – Easter Mass, St. Patrick Cathedral, Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m.

Mass for Easter Sunday proclaims the Resurrection of our Lord and includes joyous music and the renewal of our Baptismal Promises.

Many of the parishes in the Diocese also continue to live stream Masses. Please visit the parish website directly for Mass and streaming schedules.

