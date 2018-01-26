Honoring the Patroness of the Americas

On Dec. 12, Catholics from all over the world gathered to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary as one of the most recognized Marian Devotions: Our Lady of Guadalupe. Pope Pius X proclaimed Our Lady of Guadalupe “Patroness of all Latin America”; Pius XI, of “all the Americas”; Pius XII called her “Empress of the Americas”; and John XXIII, “The celestial missionary of the New World” and “the Mother of the Americas.”

In our diocese, several parishes offered special ways to honor Our Lady. For example, St. Joseph Parish in Hanover offered a novena to the Virgin of Guadalupe and visited 18 homes during those nine days. During these visits, people prayed the Rosary, sang and shared delicious dishes typical of the Christmas season.

People from all ethnic, cultural and economic backgrounds celebrate these miraculous Marian apparitions that took place on the Hill of Tepeyac over 500 years ago and were responsible for the biggest conversion in the Catholic Church. In the course of seven years after the apparitions first took place, 6,000,000 people converted to the Catholic faith. Mary’s apparitions also put an end to ritual human sacrifice. Therefore, in Our Lady of Guadalupe we have more than a powerful intercessor for the new evangelization – we have an advocate for life.

During the Mass celebrated at Corpus Christi Church in Chambersburg, Father Brian Olkowski noted in his homily: “She was the first and most important disciple of Jesus. We gather here today as an act of thanksgiving for all the prayers said for us in front of our Heavenly Father. Five hundred years ago, San Juan Diego saw with his own eyes God’s love for all of us. The Virgin Mary appeared to him to proclaim that Jesus is the King of the Universe and the one and only God of all.”

(Submitted by Aida Pichardo and Jaclyn Curran.)