A special collection will be held in all parishes of the Diocese of Harrisburg this weekend, September 2 & 3, for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. This is a part of the U.S. Catholic Bishops emergency collection to assist the millions of persons affected by this unprecedented catastrophic weather event. This includes the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA and pastoral and rebuilding support to impacted dioceses.

For those not able to donate this weekend, parishes will be accepting donations for the next 2 weekends. These should be marked for Hurricane Harvey Relief. Contributions can also be made on-line at www.HbgDiocese.org/donate via the Natural Disasters option type.

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg is urging all Catholics to offer prayers for those affected including the first responders and also to give generously. He cited the plea of Bishop José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles and Vice President of the USCCB, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have lost loved ones and to all who have lost homes and businesses along with their sense of peace and normalcy. We also stand with our brother bishops in the region who have the difficult task of providing pastoral care in these most trying times while managing their own losses. Our prayerful and financial support is urgently needed.”

+ + +