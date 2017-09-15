Prayers & Donations Requested

A special collection will be held in all parishes of the Diocese of Harrisburg the weekend of September 23 /24 for Hurricane Irma relief efforts. This is a part of the U.S. Catholic Bishops emergency collection to assist the millions of persons whose lives have been affected by this devastating weather event. This includes the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA and pastoral and rebuilding support to impacted dioceses. Donations will be accepted that weekend and for the next 2 weekends. These should be marked for Hurricane Irma Relief.

Contributions can also be made on-line at www.HbgDiocese.org/donate via the Natural Disasters option.

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg shares Pope Francis’s trust that the Catholic faithful here in the United States will respond to the needs presented by these disasters with a vast outpouring of solidarity and mutual aid in the best traditions of the nation. The Bishop added, “I encourage the good and faithful people of our diocese to respond generously with prayers and financial support. It is so urgently needed.”