Idols around Us

Many, many years ago, when I was in sixth grade, I experienced my first fad. Every classmate of mine seemed to be bonkers about Duncan yo-yos. Remember them? Yes, I know, if you are near my age, you know we all had them! We spent most of our recess learning tricks and how to act cool as we “walked the dog,” went “around the world” and “skinned the cat.” (Whispers: These are all yo-yo tricks.) I found myself living and breathing yo-yos. I even went to bed with a string of one still wrapped around my finger!

Recently, grade schoolers have met up with similar fads. Remember Silly Bandz? Now there are Fidget Spinners. Fads seem to spring up and die overnight. I often wonder that our desire to jump on board with these fads proves how restless our hearts actually are. Or, is this meeting a deep hunger to fill the ache in our being for something “other” than ourselves?

I believe that we have been created to hunger and thirst for the one and only thing that can completely and totally fulfill us: God. Over and over, again and again, in the Old Testament we read about the Israelites worshiping false gods. They were indeed guilty of idolatry and they knew it! Often, we “moderns,” I think, associate the sin of idolatry with an act which only the uneducated, ancient people performed.

Recently, I came across a book by Elizabeth Scalia called, “Strangegods: Unmasking the Idols in Everyday life.1 In this, she writes: “If God created humankind in his image, we humans tend to create gods in our own image – or perhaps more correctly, we humans create god so reflective and shiny, they keep us looking at ourselves” (pg. 7). I know that her words made me reflect about the human “need” to be self-absorbed. This reflection also made me realize that my next series of articles would be on modern idolatry.

So, where to start? Look to an expert: Bishop Robert Barron! He has a wonderful video on Idolatry on YouTube.2 He explains that the first commandment, “I am the Lord thy God; thou shall not have strange gods before me,” is the foundation of not only how we treat God but how that flows into how we treat other people. Let me explain.

Who we are flows from how we value God. If we value wealth, power, pleasure and honor more than we value God, this becomes what we worship. We have been made for worship. In fact, St. Thomas Aquinas described our being as a temple of the Holy Spirit! Bishop Barron continues, “Everything you need to know about someone is to ask that person, ‘Who do you worship?’” What or whom one worships is the greatest thing that person holds sacred or has the highest value for in life. That is the foundation of that person.

Think about it this way: In a homily I recently heard, a priest said that as Americans we hold three things most sacred; God, family and job. In our current society, many people truly believe that THE most important thing is job, then family and lastly God. This is a backwards way of approaching life. It will never give us lasting peace and happiness, but rather a society that is completely interested in getting more and more.

So, you see, we “moderns” do have idols all around us! Some have taken up residence within the temple of our being. The important thing is to not only identify them, but also be willing to throw them out!

Life contains ups and downs. As we “walk our dogs” and “travel around the world,” it is key to have not only our eyes but also our hearts fixed on the string that is attached to God, who loves us more than we ever can imagine!

1Scalia, E. (2013). Strangegods: unmasking the idols in everyday life. Notre Dame, IN: Ave Maria Press.

2https://youtu.be/fWiEoZhyrQc

By Sister Geralyn Schmidt, SCC, Special to The Witness