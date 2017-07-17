Illuminating Discernment

Quo Vadis Days Upholds Family as Seedbed of Vacations, Priesthood as Viable Option for Young Men

Quo Vadis Days – an annual vocation discernment retreat that the Diocese of Harrisburg hosts for young men every summer – incorporated the family this year as participants arrived for the four-day experience.

Beneath the mantle of the Blessed Mother towering above the lush grounds of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md., the mothers, fathers and siblings of nearly 100 Quo Vadis Days participants escorted their sons and brothers to the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception for the celebration of the week’s opening Mass on June 25.

Some families walked hand-in-hand along the pathway connecting the seminary and the chapel, flanked by a small grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes and “Mary’s Mountain” on one side, and vistas of fields and hamlets on the other below.

The opening Mass was new on this year’s docket, and set the tone for the week as a reminder that the family is the seedbed of vocations, explained Father Brian Wayne, Diocesan Director of Vocations.

“Parents are the primary influence in helping young men follow God’s will for their lives,” he told the parents during a special session that followed the opening Mass.

He presented them with some telling statistics from a survey of all newly-ordained priests each year. Of the approximately 550 men ordained to the priesthood this year, the number one factor in helping them follow God’s will is the support of the family.

“The family is the seedbed of vocations. It’s where they grow, where they learn to love and follow God,” Father Wayne said.

The most influential person in helping a young man think about the priesthood is the priest; 90 percent of the men ordained in the United States this year were invited by a priest to consider a religious vocation, Father Wayne pointed out.

He highlighted a third statistic: Of the 550 or so priests ordained this year, some 150 indicated that they faced opposition from their parents in following the call to priesthood. What’s more, two-thirds of seminarians who face opposition in their decision will leave the seminary.

“Thank you for this gift to your sons for four days,” Father Wayne told the parents. “We very much appreciate your encouragement of them, and sending them on this retreat.”

Among those in the crowd were Mark and Krista Lookenbill of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Hanover, whose son Jason was attending Quo Vadis Days for the first time.

They were accompanied at Mass by their daughter, Monica – who is attending a similar retreat there for young women, Fiat Days, this week – and their younger son, Kevin.