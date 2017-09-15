Immaculée Ilibagiza to Speak at Seven Sorrows Parish This Month

Rwandan genocide survivor, author and inspirational speaker Immaculée Ilibagiza will share her story “Left to Tell: A Story of Faith, Hope and Forgiveness” at Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Middletown Sept. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m.

Born and raised in a small village in Rwanda, Africa, she hid for 91 days with seven other women in a 3-by-4-foot bathroom as millions of men, women and children – including her family – were slaughtered during the 1994 genocide.

Immaculée will share her story and her message of hope and forgiveness during her speaking engagements. Doors open at 6 p.m. both evenings. A book signing, fellowship and refreshments will follow. A free-will offering will be taken the night of the event.

“Our parish is so blessed to have Immaculée here to speak. Her personal story is so engaging – as well as incredibly inspiring,” said Father Edward Keating, pastor of Seven Sorrows Parish. “As she said in her book, ‘There was a woman in Atlanta who approached me in tears at the end of the talk I gave. She told me that her parents had been killed in the Nazi Holocaust when she was a baby: ‘My heart has been full of anger my entire life…. I’ve suffered and cried over my parents for so many years. But hearing your story about what you lived through and were able to forgive has inspired me. I’ve been trying all my life to forgive the people who killed my parents and now I think I can do it. I can let go of my anger and be happy.’”

“As Immaculee says, ‘The love of a single heart can make a world of difference.’ Her story does heal hearts, and she is making a difference and making the world a better place,” Father Keating said.

For more information, call the parish at 717-944-3133 or visit www.ssbvm.org.