Inspiring Stories of Faith from Those Seeking to Join the Church

Reeling from a judge’s decision in a Gettysburg courtroom just before Thanksgiving 2015, Kelly Gordon was at the lowest point in her life.

The 40-year-old single mother had etched out a life for herself and her ten-year-old son, Jackson, despite virtually no family support system. They were succeeding together.

And then Jackson’s father, who had previously had custody rights every other weekend, wanted more.

The court’s decision split legal custody of Jackson 50-50 between his mother and father. Kelly was devastated. She felt as though her son was being torn from her.

“I was at my lowest, I mean drop-to-the-floor-on-my-knees low,” she recounted. “My spirit, crushed. My faith in the human race, soiled.”

“I experienced heartbreaking pain in that courthouse.”

And yet, that heartbreaking pain on the lowest day of her life has led Kelly – and Jackson – to the highest of highs, as they will together enter the Catholic Church this Easter.

The mother and son were among 129 catechumens from 48 parishes in the Diocese of Harrisburg who were presented to Bishop Ronald Gainer at the Rite of Election at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg March 5.

Celebrated on the first Sunday of Lent, the Rite of Election is a significant step in the process of Christian Initiation. It formally enrolls the names of the catechumens – those who will receive the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, and Holy Eucharist at the Easter Vigil – into the Book of the Elect. The presence of the Diocesan Church there represents the ongoing prayer and support offered by every member of the faithful on behalf of those to be newly initiated at Easter.

When Kelly looks back on the dichotomy in her life, she realizes God’s presence throughout it, even though it took her some 42 years to open her heart to Him.

She grew up in what she calls a “boundary-less household.” Kelly’s parents divorced when she was seven, and when her father left and her mother fell apart, Kelly found herself looking for love in all the wrong places.

As young girl, she spent time at her friends’ house next door, and frequently attended Mass with the Catholic family, longing for a loving family of her own. Bu later, she abused drugs for several years, and became what she refers to as a ‘What can I do for you?’ person.

She met Jackson’s father when she was in her mid-20s, and the relationship was a toxic one. When Kelly was ending the relationship after five years, she realized she was pregnant. Jackson was born, and “he saved my life,” Kelly said.

While Jackson’s father was in and out the boy’s life, Kelly and her son forged a life together, and she worked on healing her heart from the trials of life.

The custody decision in 2015 knocked Kelly to her knees. She was shocked, bitter and afraid.

And then God sent a messenger in the form of her attorney, who sat Kelly down on a bench in the empty courtroom and said, “I don’t know how religious you are, but I need to tell you a story from the Bible.”

He recounted the story of King Solomon’s judgment (1 Kings 3:16-28) regarding two women both claiming to be the mother of the same child. In the wisdom God have him for judgment, Solomon recognized the true mother of the boy.

“Hearing the story, I felt this overwhelming presence in the room, and it was pretty amazing. It just soothed me. It just picked me up,” Kelly recalled. “I was able to gather myself. We walked out of the courthouse and down the street, and it was all very surreal. I felt like I wasn’t even walking on the earth.”

“That experience really opened my heart up. God came when he knew I needed him most,” she said.

A few weeks later, Kelly’s friends and fellow members of Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Fairfield, Jim and Jeni Jarrell, invited Kelly and Jackson to Mass with them.

“In my mind, I was thinking, ‘Well…,’ and suddenly Jackson shouted, ‘Yes!’

The invitation to Mass came during the Church’s celebration of the Year of Mercy, and Kelly felt a wave of forgiveness and welcome as she walked through the Holy Doors there at St. Mary’s.

“From that day in December 2015, we haven’t missed Mass since,” Kelly said. “Jackson and I thrive on order and ritual. We’re fascinated with the saints, the prayers, the symbolism.”

The sense of community has also been an attraction.

“We’ve felt nothing but welcomed at St. Mary’s. We’ve found family,” she said, choking back tears. “Now I know what people mean when they talk about their church family.”

Jackson, whom Kelly said is a sponge for knowledge, continues to succeed in school, and recently told his mom that because he’d like to be a husband and a father and serve the Church when he grows up, he is considering a vocation to the permanent diaconate.

Kelly is an aspirant in the local lay Carmelite community, and she continues to focus on healing, growing in the faith, and celebrating the possibilities and the joys of life.

“Jackson and I cannot wait to be in full communion, and to receive Jesus in the Eucharist this Easter,” she said. “From the moment we walked into St. Mary’s, there was never a question that we weren’t going to enter the RCIA process to become Catholic. There was no shopping around; we were in! This is where we should be. We fit perfectly. We feel empowered. We received this wonderful invitation from God, and how could we decline it?”

There’s a verse in the hymn “They’ll Know We Are Christians” that comes to mind when Rick Schimek talks about what drew him to enter into full communion with the Catholic Church:

“We will walk with each other, we will walk hand in hand

We will walk with each other, we will walk hand in hand

And together we’ll spread the news that God is in our land

And they’ll know we are Christians by our love, by our love

They will know we are Christians by our love.”

For the husband of 18 years and father of three, the love and witness for the Catholic faith demonstrated by those around him slowly stoked his desire to join the Church.

Rick, now 44, had grown up in a household divided by faith. His father was Catholic, and his mother was Protestant, but his parents never saw eye-to-eye on religion, he said. Bitterness about religion pervaded the household too, as extended family wasn’t keen on the marriage.

“We went to church on Christmas Day and maybe on Easter Sunday, if we were lucky. And then my parents divorced when I was in seventh grade,” Rick recounted.

“When it came to religion, I never had a positive feeling about it. Whenever it was mentioned to me, it kind of had a negative connotation because of my experience as a child.”

And then he met Nanette, who was the first to show him a positive view of the faith.

Rick was 22 when he met her in nursing school, and she began to open his eyes to the beauty and joy found in the Catholic Church.

“She was the first person I had a really strong connection to who had such a powerful relationship with God,” Rick relayed. “Her family was balanced and faith-oriented, too, so when I was with them, it was like a new discovery of ‘Wow, this is not what I knew about religion. This is not what I had been exposed to as a child.’”

As Rick and Nanette’s relationship blossomed and they considered marriage and children, Rick was completely on board with getting married in a Catholic church and raising their kids in the faith.

They are now the parents of three children: Ricky, 14, Nenea, 9, and Neilani, 8, and are members of St. John the Baptist Parish in New Freedom.

Supportive of his family’s participation in the life of the Church – Nanette teaches religious education, serves as a classroom aide and volunteers with various fund-raisers – Rick began to see “the beauty, the love, the happiness and the fellowship of the Church,” he said.

“It was such a positive experience for me over time that when my children began sacramental preparation, things began to stoke a little fire in me,” he said.

What’s more, he’s found nothing but welcome in his parish community. No ever questioned or judged him about not being Catholic.

“At certain points, I think people there were surprised to know that I wasn’t Catholic, because even before entering RCIA, I would attend Mass and parish functions and take the kids to CCD,” he relayed. “But no one ever pressured me to become Catholic. I was always made to feel part of the parish, and that’s also the beauty of my experience.”

When he was ready to take the step, he spoke with Nanette. He asked questions of the parish priests, and sought his friend, Brian Rogers (who ultimately became his RCIA sponsor), as a sounding board.

“God has spoken to me through all of these people,” Rick expressed. “They cumulatively helped me to make the decision to join the Church. I truly believe that God was speaking through them and saying to me, ‘It’s not too late.’ I know in my heart that entering the Church is the right decision.”

“Since I’ve been on this journey, my family has been so supportive and excited. My son hugs me and tells me how proud he is that I’m doing this. When I sit in the reserved section during Mass for the people in RCIA, my girls see me and smile and wave,” Rick said.

“And no doubt this is also a prayer and a dream come true for Nanette,” he continued. “The love and the beauty of that woman…. If my entering the Church is a gift to her, it’s the least I can do, because she has brought so much happiness into my life.”

For Rick, the RCIA process has served to only strengthen his faith. Having understood the sacraments on a very basic level because of his children’s education and initiation, RCIA classes helped him understand the true meaning of the sacraments. He said he’s also come to a much better understanding of the Catholic faith, and his place in the Church.

“I know I’m welcome here, and this is where I belong,” he said.

“I’m so excited to join my family in the Catholic Church,” Rick said. “This is clearly God’s plan for me. Yes, it took 44 years, but it was meant to happen this way, and I couldn’t be happier.”

